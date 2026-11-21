Bayern Munich could be forced to reconsider their January transfer plans following Harry Kane's serious ankle injury, with a highly rated striker already on their radar also attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Bundesliga champions have confirmed that the England captain will miss several months after suffering a syndesmosis ligament tear in his left ankle during Friday's 1-1 draw with FC Koln.

The 33-year-old was withdrawn after just 20 minutes, leaving Vincent Kompany without his first-choice centre-forward at a crucial stage of the campaign. The setback is particularly concerning given Bayern's limited options in the position and their demanding domestic and European schedule.

One player who could now become increasingly relevant to the German club's recruitment discussions is Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi, who has been monitored by Bayern scouts in recent weeks.

However, the 22-year-old's reported valuation of up to €50m (£44m), combined with Brugge's reluctance to sanction a winter departure, presents a significant obstacle should Bayern decide to bring forward their search for attacking reinforcements.

Bayern's £44m Tresoldi interest predates Kane injury

According to German newspaper TZ, Bayern have sent scouts to Belgium on several occasions to monitor Tresoldi, whose performances have attracted considerable attention across Europe.

The Germany Under-21 international has scored 14 goals and provided one assist in 17 appearances across all competitions this season, establishing himself as one of the most productive young forwards on the continent.

His form has inevitably generated transfer speculation, with reports suggesting that Bayern view him as a potential long-term addition to their attacking department.

Significantly, the club's interest emerged before Kane suffered his injury against Koln.

Earlier this month, Bayern were reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Tresoldi as an additional attacking option despite having recently extended Kane's contract until 2029. The idea was to strengthen their squad with a younger centre-forward capable of developing alongside the England international.

That strategy could now face an unexpected test.

With Kane unavailable for several months, Bayern must decide whether their existing attacking resources can compensate for his absence or whether an immediate signing would provide greater security.

Tresoldi possesses several attributes that could appeal to Kompany, including his movement inside the penalty area, ability to attack space behind defenders and increasingly reliable finishing.

However, securing his signature midway through the campaign would be far from straightforward.

Reports in Belgium have indicated that Club Brugge are determined to retain the striker until at least the summer, with the club's hierarchy reluctant to entertain offers during the January transfer window.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, Brugge have made their position clear to interested clubs, although an exceptional financial proposal could potentially force a reassessment.

German reports have placed Tresoldi's potential price between €40m (£35m) and €50m (£44m), with the forward under contract until June 2029.

Bayern have not submitted a confirmed offer, and there is currently no evidence that Kane's injury has prompted formal negotiations with the Belgian club.

© Iconsport / Alessio Morgese/ZUMA Press Wire

Arsenal and Man United interest adds another complication for Bayern

Any attempt to accelerate a move for Tresoldi could also bring Bayern into competition with several Premier League clubs.

Arsenal and Manchester United have both been linked with the Club Brugge striker, whose impressive scoring record has strengthened his reputation as one of Europe's most promising young centre-forwards.

That timeline broadly aligned with Bayern's previous interest, which appeared to concern the longer-term development of their attacking squad rather than an urgent winter acquisition.

Kane's injury introduces a potentially important difference in Bayern's circumstances, although it does not establish that the Bundesliga champions have changed their transfer strategy.

The club must also assess whether investing heavily in another centre-forward would make sense once Kane returns to fitness, particularly after committing to a new long-term agreement with their leading goalscorer.

Kompany has alternatives within his squad, but none offers the same combination of finishing, creativity and experience as the England captain.

A temporary tactical adjustment may therefore be necessary, with greater responsibility potentially falling on Bayern's other attacking players.

The German champions could also turn to their academy, where 16-year-old Bastian Assomo has attracted attention following impressive performances for the youth teams.

According to Kicker, the teenager was already under consideration for greater involvement with the senior squad before Kane's injury, although expecting him to replace the England international immediately would represent a considerable leap.

For Bayern, the dilemma is therefore as much about timing as identifying the right player.

Tresoldi was already an attractive prospect before Kane's setback, but Brugge's reported resistance to a January sale means that accelerating the deal could prove expensive and difficult.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Manchester United remain interested parties whose own plans have been linked to the summer window.

Bayern's next decision will depend on whether Kompany believes his squad can absorb Kane's absence or whether the club considers an early investment necessary to protect its ambitions in the Bundesliga and Champions League.