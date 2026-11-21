Istanbul Basaksehir will be looking to strengthen their position in the Turkish Super Lig table when they welcome Çorum Belediyespor to Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Monday evening.

The hosts sit eighth in the standings with 17 points from 11 matches, while the visitors are ninth with 16 points and will be hoping to bounce back from a heavy defeat against Fenerbahce before the international break.

Match preview

Basaksehir have produced encouraging performances in recent weeks, winning their last two matches and three of their previous five, collecting 10 points during that period to remain within touching distance of the European places.

Nuri Sahin's side began that run with a 2-1 home victory over Gaziantep before suffering a 2-0 defeat away to Besiktas eight days later.

They responded impressively to that setback with an attacking display against Samsunspor, recording a 5-2 home victory, and maintained their positive momentum with a 2-1 away win over Goztepe before the international break.

Basaksehir have scored seven goals across their last two matches and should therefore be confident of finding the net against Corum, particularly on home soil, where they have scored 11 goals in their last three games.

The Grey Owls have won their last three home matches and four of their six league games at their own stadium this season, dropping points only against Galatasaray, who beat them 3-2, and Kasimpasa, who held them to a 1-1 draw.

This will be the first league meeting between the sides, although Basaksehir won their only previous encounter in the Turkish Cup, recording a 4-1 victory.

© Iconsport / SeskimPhoto

Corum, meanwhile, have experienced a mixed campaign since their promotion, collecting five wins, one draw and five defeats from their opening 11 league matches to occupy ninth place.

Burak Yilmaz's side had produced some encouraging performances before their latest setback, recording victories over Gaziantep and Rizespor before securing an impressive 3-1 away win against Erzurumspor.

Their recent run began with a 3-0 victory away to Gaziantep, which they followed with a 2-1 home triumph over Rizespor five days later.

However, Corum were unable to maintain that momentum when they travelled to face Goztepe, suffering a 2-0 defeat before responding with an impressive 3-1 victory away to Erzurumspor.

That result appeared to put them back on track, but their most recent league outing proved disastrous as they suffered a 5-0 home defeat against Fenerbahce.

The visitors will hope to bounce back immediately, and their recent away form offers some encouragement, having won three of their last four matches on the road, including a 3-1 victory on their most recent trip to Erzurumspor.

With both sides possessing enough attacking quality to make this an entertaining contest, fans following the fixture may also want to explore the Best UK betting sites in 2026 for available markets and odds ahead of kick-off.

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

Çorum Belediyespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Basaksehir are expected to be without Yusuf Sari, who is recovering from a knee injury and is not expected to return until January, while Muhammed Sengazer and Saba Kharebashvili are also doubts after reporting physical discomfort.

Christopher Operi is another injury concern after picking up a muscle problem, leaving Sahin with decisions to make over his defensive options ahead of Monday's encounter.

Eldor Shomurodov and Davie Selke are expected to feature in attack, with Andreas Skov Olsen and Ivan Brnic also likely to provide support as the hosts look to build on their recent scoring form.

Corum will be without Berat Ozdemir, who is recovering from a thigh injury and is expected to remain sidelined until later in December.

Fredy is also a doubt after sustaining a muscle injury, leaving Yilmaz with a potential selection concern in midfield ahead of Monday's encounter.

The visitors are nevertheless expected to have Jesus Ramirez leading the attack, with Cengiz Under, Mohammed Diomande and Alexandros Kyziridis likely to provide support as they look to respond to their defeat against Fenerbahce.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Dilmen; Sahiner, Bayram, Ba, Karbownik; Kemen, Kaluzinski; Skov Olsen, Shomurodov, Brnic; Selke

Çorum Belediyespor possible starting lineup:

Felipe; Penetra, Soyuncu, Smolcic, Borza; Ramadani, Mahmic; Under, Diomande, Kyziridis; Ramirez

We say: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Çorum Belediyespor

Basaksehir have demonstrated greater consistency in recent weeks, while their attacking quality should give them an advantage against a Corum side that conceded five goals in their latest outing.

Sahin's side have the stronger recent form and home advantage, and we expect them to secure a narrow victory in what should be a competitive encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.