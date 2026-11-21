Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is allegedly open-minded towards an exit from Old Trafford.

Amad is currently among the Man United players preparing for Sunday's Premier League fixture at Liverpool, with Mauricio Pochettino taking charge of his first game as head coach.

The 24-year-old has started United's last four matches in all competitions, with a total of six starts and two substitute outings being made in all competitions during 2026-27.

However, it remains to be seen who Pochettino will select and show preference to during his early weeks at Old Trafford.

According to Africa Foot, Amad is not against making a fresh start elsewhere if he does not win over Pochettino.

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Could Amad Diallo leave Man United in January?

The report alleges that the Ivory Coast international is 'seriously considering' an exit from the Theatre of Dreams in 2027.

Several clubs, including Aston Villa, are said to hold an interest in negotiating a deal with United's hierarchy.

Besiktas have also been suggested as a potential destination for a player who has a contract until the end of the 2029-30 campaign.

Amad's representatives are also allegedly of the opinion that a move away from Man United may suit the player.

Nevertheless, at a time when a proven world-class forward is being linked with a transfer to the Premier League giants, United chiefs remain in control of Amad's future.

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Can Man United afford to sell Amad?

Amad has contributed a respectable 16 goals and 17 assists from his 105 appearances since his arrival at United in 2021.

However, Pochettino also has Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Marcus Rashford, Patrick Dorgu and Shea Lacey who can be deployed in wide options.

If United are able to make a profit on the deal - said to be £37m if all add-ons are activated - that they agreed with Atalanta BC, it may make sense for all parties for a transfer to materialise.