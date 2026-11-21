Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly tracking one of French football's most prolific young players, but could face a significant financial obstacle and an unusual transfer arrangement if they pursue a January deal.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have identified Stade de Reims midfielder Yaya Fofana as a potential target, with scouts expected to attend Saturday's Ligue 2 encounter against Saint-Etienne to assess the 22-year-old in person.

According to Foot Mercato, Tottenham are impressed by the Ivory Coast international's remarkable start to the season. However, Reims are unwilling to lose their leading attacking performer midway through their promotion campaign and would reportedly demand more than €25m (£22m).

The French club could nevertheless consider a deal allowing Fofana to remain on loan until the summer, potentially enabling interested teams to secure his signature without immediately removing him from Nicolas Usai's squad.

Yaya Fofana's remarkable comeback attracts Tottenham interest

Fofana's emergence is particularly striking given that he spent more than a year on the sidelines between 2025 and 2026 after suffering a serious stress fracture.

The former Lens youngster has returned in outstanding form, benefiting from Usai's decision to deploy him further forward. Although naturally a midfielder capable of operating in defensive and central positions, he has developed into Reims' principal attacking threat.

Fofana has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 12 Ligue 2 appearances, placing him at the top of the division's goalscoring charts despite not being a conventional centre-forward.

His finishing efficiency is equally remarkable. Of his 19 shots on target, 11 have resulted in goals, while his tally considerably exceeds his expected-goals figure of 4.9. That represents an overperformance of 6.1 goals, although maintaining such clinical finishing throughout the campaign would be difficult.

Earlier this month, Fofana also received his first Ivory Coast call-up, marking another significant milestone following his lengthy injury absence.

Tottenham reportedly admire his versatility and attacking output, while Foot Mercato claims that the player is attracted by the prospect of competing in England. Saturday's encounter with Ligue 2 leaders Saint-Etienne offers Spurs' scouts an opportunity to assess him against strong opposition.

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Reims demand more than £22m and resist January departure

Despite the growing interest, Reims are determined to retain Fofana for the remainder of their promotion campaign.

According to Foot Mercato, the French club would not accept less than the €25m (£22m) received from Patrick Zabi's recent sale, with Fofana's performances strengthening their negotiating position.

An immediate January departure is reportedly off the table, although a transfer followed by a six-month loan back to Reims could provide a compromise. Tottenham would secure a long-term investment, while the French side would retain a crucial player for the decisive months of the season.

Competition could complicate matters. Galatasaray have also been linked with Fofana, while Stuttgart and Trabzonspor are reportedly monitoring his progress.

Reims' negotiating position is strengthened by the midfielder's long-term contract. Several reports list its expiry as June 2030, although the club's most recent publicly confirmed extension, announced in November 2024, ran until June 2029.

For Tottenham, scouting remains the expected next step. No offer has been confirmed, and there is no indication of an agreement with Reims or the player.

Fofana's impressive performances have made him one of Ligue 2's standout players, but Reims' insistence on keeping him until the summer means that any interested club must decide whether securing an early agreement justifies an investment exceeding £22m.