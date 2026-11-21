Vitor Matos has admitted that he must accept the 'anger' of Swansea City supporters after his surprise move to Strasbourg.

The Portuguese was deemed to be doing an outstanding job at the Swansea.com Stadium, a consequence of establishing the club in the top six of the Championship table.

However, despite impressing in South Wales and having a long-term contract, it became apparent earlier this week that he wanted to to move to Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

Having indicated a desire to leave Swansea after less than a year in charge, the 38-year-old has faced a backlash from fans.

Speaking at his first press conference as Strasbourg boss on Friday, Matos acknowledged that he had no issue with the reaction to his exit.

Strasbourg boss Matos reacts to Swansea exit

He told reporters: "One situation I need to address is Swansea. It was a really hard and tough decision to leave the club mainly because it was a place from the first day, that treated me with all respect and care – me and my family.

"So it was a really tough decision to leave and that's why I needed to thank everyone there.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Saying that, I really don't expect any good will from the Swansea supporters after my decision. I understand they are angry with that, but it's a club that I love that I worked every day to make better, me and my staff."

Why Matos leaving Swansea for Strasbourg could harm his career

Having worked under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, it is clear that Matos possesses coaching qualities that are appreciated in football.

However, in a managerial career spanning just 59 matches and 17 months, Matos has twice chosen to leave for positions deemed to be more appealing.

That is not necessarily a good look, and he has taken that risk for a club that have just sacked a Portuguese compatriot after 10 matches.

The argument will be that his impact at Swansea will continue to make him an attractive option going forward, but any future clubs will surely have reservations over handing him long-term contracts.