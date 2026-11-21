Third-placed Paris FC welcome Angers SCO to the Stade Jean Bouin in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with kick-off at 3pm local time.

The hosts have won four and drawn one of their five home league games, while the visitors are winless in five and sit 17th after Troyes beat Le Havre 3-1 on Friday.

Match preview

Paris FC have taken 20 points from 10 league games, with six wins, two draws and two defeats, leaving them behind only Paris Saint-Germain on 23 points and Lille on 21 on the Ligue 1 table before the leaders play on Saturday.

Liam Rosenior was appointed on July 7 on a contract running to June 2028, after a 107-day spell at Chelsea that ended with his sacking in April, and his side have scored 17 goals and conceded 10.

The standout figure is Lassine Sinayoko, who joined from Auxerre in the summer and leads the division with nine goals in 10 league games, three of them penalties, to go with five assists.

Sinayoko scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 win at Marseille on matchday three, added two goals and an assist in the 3-1 victory over Monaco on November 1, and then scored the only goal at his former club Auxerre on November 7, with Pablo Pagis providing the pass.

Jean Bouin has been the foundation of the season, as Paris FC are unbeaten at home in the league with four wins and a goalless draw against Lyon, scoring 12 goals and conceding five, and they have now gone seven consecutive matches there without defeat.

Their two league defeats came at Lorient (1-0 on October 10) and Lens (2-1 on October 24), and Rosenior said after the Lorient game that his players had never faced such a low block, which is the one test Angers could realistically set.

© Iconsport / Anthony Bibard

Angers have eight points from 10 games after two wins, two draws and six defeats, which leaves them six points clear of bottom side Le Havre, who have lost seven in a row.

Their wins came in a 3-1 victory at Auxerre on August 29 and a 2-0 home win over Troyes on September 19, and since the Troyes game they have drawn 0-0 with Lorient and lost four of five, scoring three goals and conceding 14.

The damage was done by two heavy defeats in a short space of time, a 5-1 loss at Brest on October 10, when Brest posted an expected-goals figure of 3.71 against Angers’ 1.39 and Jordan Lefort was sent off, and a 5-2 home defeat against Marseille on October 18.

The 2-0 loss at home to Nice on November 8 was a different problem, as Sofiane Diop scored in the second minute and Angers created so little that goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, a 35-year-old who joined after Nantes were relegated, needed six saves to prevent a heavier scoreline.

Stephane Gilli returns to the club he coached from July 2023 until his dismissal on February 22, when Paris FC were 15th, and he was appointed by Angers on June 9 on a deal to 2028 after Alexandre Dujeux left for Lorient.

Gilli has said Angers will adjust defensively without changing everything and that emotion will play no part on Sunday, but his attack has failed to score in five of 10 league matches, with Prosper Peter scoring against Troyes and Brest and Amine El Ouazzani against Troyes.

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Paris FC will be without Jonathan Ikone, who has a dead leg, and Nhoa Sangui, who has a muscle injury, and neither is expected back until late November, while Adama Camara (hamstring) and Samir Chergui (knock) are doubts.

Rosenior otherwise has a near-complete squad, and at Auxerre he used a back three of Hamari Traore, Otavio and Diego Coppola, with Coppola rated the man of the match by Maxifoot.

Moses Simon and Rudy Matondo provided the width at Auxerre, with Ilan Kebbal and Pagis supporting Sinayoko, who is expected to lead the line again.

Angers will be without Lefort, who is suspended, and Bane Diatta, who is injured, while Oumar Pona was ruled out after falling ill on his return from Mali Under-23 duty.

El Ouazzani is available after returning from injury, and Ousmane Camara and Amine Sbai both took part in training on Friday after being rested on Thursday.

With Lefort suspended, Emmanuel Biumla is expected to partner Camara in central defence, with Carlens Arcus and Kalulu at full-back in front of Lopes.

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Traore, Otavio, Coppola; Simon, Lopez, Lees-Melou, Matondo; Kebbal, Pagis; Sinayoko

Angers possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Arcus, Camara, Biumla, Kalulu; Belkhdim, Belkebla; Allevinah, van den Boomen, Sbai; Peter

We say: Paris FC 2-0 Angers

Paris FC have scored 12 goals in five home league matches while Angers have conceded 14 in their last five, and that gap in output makes a home win the logical outcome.

Sinayoko decided the last two league wins, with two goals against Monaco and the winner at Auxerre, and an Angers back line without Lefort will have to deal with him for 90 minutes.

The counter-argument is that Angers beat Paris FC 1-0 in August 2025 and held them 0-0 at Jean Bouin in January, and that Rosenior’s side needed until the 63rd minute to break down a 5-4-1 Auxerre.

Those meetings, however, came when Gilli was still in the Paris FC dugout, and this Angers side has been opened up repeatedly at Brest and Marseille and has scored only three goals in five games.

Lopes should keep the margin respectable, but a side that has failed to score in five of 10 league games is more likely to be shut out than to find a way past Kevin Trapp.

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