Two European hopefuls square off in the final match of Premier League gameweek 11, as Brentford welcome Everton to the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday.

The Bees trailed the Toffees by two places and two points in the Premier League table heading into the international break, having gone down to Brighton & Hove Albion while David Moyes's men bested Coventry City last time out, but those backing the hosts to get back on track can take advantage of the Sky Bet welcome offer while doing so.

Match preview

The avian battle between the Bees and the Seagulls went the way of Champions League-chasing Brighton in gameweek 10, when a Diego Gomez stunner and Pascal Gross penalty condemned Keith Andrews's charges to a sombre 2-0 defeat on the South Coast.

On an afternoon when nothing went right for the capital outfit, Igor Thiago's red card either side of Brighton's goals compounded their misery, as did their failed appeal against the Brazilian's violent conduct verdict.

As Andrews ponders solutions to the absence of his star striker - who will also sit out heavyweight tussles with Manchester United and Arsenal through suspension - Brentford bid to improve on a meagre record of one win from their last six matches in all tournaments, which has seen them slip outside the top seven of the standings.

However, 10 of the hosts' 14 points this season have been accrued at the Gtech Community Stadium, where Andrews's men have shipped just three Premier League goals; only Arsenal (1) and Brighton (2) conceded fewer in the first 10 rounds.

Each of Brentford's top-flight home wins this season has also been to nil, shutting out Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, and they are yet to draw a blank in front of goal at the Gtech in 2026-27.

Brentford vs. Everton Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Europe Is Realistic For Everton"

Brentford's home record mirrors that of Everton, who also boast three wins, one draw and one defeat at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the current campaign, having passed the Coventry test last time out.

Two Thierno Barry strikes and a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall effort cancelled out Yann Gboho's opener, although Moyes's troops received the rub of the VAR green twice, as the newly-promoted side had a pair of penalty appeals waved away.

One of those denied shouts - James Tarkowski's hair pull on Caleb Yirenkyi - has now been officially ruled incorrect by the Key Match Incidents panel, but sympathy will be in short supply from Everton fans celebrating a third straight win in all tournaments.

The visitors' fourth Premier League win of the campaign hoisted them into the top six of the rankings, although weekend results will no doubt bump them back down before Monday's kickoff, and Moyes's men have earned just the one win from five PL away games thus far.

However, that triumph came in their most recent road trip at Newcastle United, and Everton are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches at Brentford, playing out three draws and earning one win since 2022.

Brentford Premier League form:

Brentford form (all competitions):

Everton Premier League form:

Everton form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

As Thiago begins his spell on the naughty step, Andrews must decide whether to make a like-for-like swap with the veteran Callum Wilson, or deploy Kevin Schade through the middle with two of Keane Lewis-Potter, Jaidon Anthony and Dango Ouattara in support.

Wilson is anticipated to get the nod from the first whistle, and Andrews's attacking ranks could also be boosted by the return of Fabio Carvalho from a knock.

However, defensive duo Aaron Hickey (thigh) and Nathan Collins (knee) have joined Rico Henry (groin), Kaye Furo (ankle), Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva (both fitness) on the sidelines, although the latter two are set to return to Under-21s action over the weekend.

As Brentford lose an experienced attacker, Everton welcome one back, as Moyes has confirmed that Jack Grealish will be restored to the squad following his breach of club discipline a few weeks ago.

The Manchester City loanee enjoyed a run-out in a friendly during the international break, but a spot on the bench surely awaits here as Tyler Dibling and Tyrique George are retained on the flanks.

With Grealish back in the ranks, Everton have a complete complement of players available, as Moyes has confirmed that the Toffees are injury-free heading into gameweek 11.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Ajer, Diouf; Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Jensen; Schade, Wilson, Lewis-Potter

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Rohl, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry

We say: Brentford 1-1 Everton

Thiago's absence is unlikely to have a significant bearing on Monday's result, as the Brazilian has only been directly involved in 25% of Brentford's Premier League goals this season, scoring or setting up four of their 16 strikes.

However, victory may be beyond the Bees against a full-strength Everton, whom we feel are capable of holding out for a point, thus marking the fourth stalemate from the last five games between these two clubs.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.