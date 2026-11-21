Newcastle United and Arsenal have confirmed their starting lineups for Saturday evening's Premier League fixture at St James' Park.

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta has made just the one change to his starting lineup from the side that defeated Hull City 1-0 before the international break, as Eberechi Eze replaces Christos Tzolis on the left flank.

Kai Havertz therefore continues in the number nine role over Viktor Gyokeres, despite the latter extending an all-time Nations League scoring record and overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo during the international break.

Bruno Guimaraes, as expected, starts in midfield against his former employers, while William Saliba - in a Premier League matchday squad for the first time this season - settles for a place on the bench as Ezri Konsa retains his spot in the backline.

Jurrien Timber is also preferred to Ben White at right-back again, while Bukayo Saka and Max Dowman remain out through injury and suspension respectively.

Newcastle vs. Arsenal lineups: Matthias Jaissle makes two Magpies changes

? ???????? ⚪️ Back from the break. Let's do this ? ? @deel — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 21, 2026

As for the hosts, Matthias Jaissle has opted for two alterations from the team that started their 1-1 draw with Fulham in gameweek 10.

One of the Magpies' returnees is none other than Arsenal academy graduate Joe Willock, who takes Yoane Wissa's place in the side and is also preferred to Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Willock is expected to operate as the most advanced midfielder, joining Harvey Barnes, Will Osula and Jacob Murphy in an otherwise unchanged Newcastle attack; Jacob Ramsey is back on the bench after his suspension.

Jaissle has also restored Lewis Miley to the XI in place of Nico Gonzalez, as the 20-year-old youth product joins 18-year-old Sean Steur in a youthful Magpies midfield.

Tino Livramento - who has been linked with Arsenal on a number of occasions - must make do with a substitute role again, as Amar Dedic continues at right-back in an identical backline.

The Gunners can go eight points clear of Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion at the top of the Premier League table with victory, while Newcastle are bidding to climb into the top half.

Newcastle XI: Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Miley, Steur, Willock; Murphy, Osula, Barnes

Subs: Pope, Livramento, Botman, Schar, Gonzalez, Wissa, Elanga, Fernandez-Pardo, Ramsey

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Guimaraes; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Saliba, Mosquera, White, Hincapie, Gyokeres, Tzolis, Merino, Lewis-Skelly