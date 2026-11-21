Tottenham Hotspur youngster Luca Williams-Barnett repaid Roberto De Zerbi's faith in him with a goal and assist in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town.

The 18-year-old was handed his first Premier League start against the Tractor Boys in place of the injured Mathys Tel, having shown glimpses of his potential off the bench against Leeds United and Crystal Palace.

With 15 minutes gone at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Williams-Barnett muscled his way beyond Abdoul Ouattara to meet Pedro Porro's cross and bundle the ball into the back of the net for the opening goal.

The 2008-born youngster followed up his maiden Premier League goal with a fine assist in the second period, driving down the left-hand side and crossing for Dominic Solanke to crash home.

Williams-Barnett made way for Savio in the 64th minute, having been booked shortly after Solanke's goal, but not without becoming Tottenham's third-youngest Premier League scorer ever.

Tottenham's youngest Premier League scorers of all time

Tottenham's 10 youngest Premier League scorers Ranked by age on the day of the goal | Updated November 21, 2026 The 10 youngest players to score a Premier League goal for Tottenham Hotspur, ranked from youngest to oldest, with the date of the goal and the player's age in years, months and days. # Player Date Age 1 Andy Turner September 5, 1992 17y 5m 13d 2 Gareth Bale September 1, 2007 18y 1m 16d 3 Luca Williams-Barnett NEW November 21, 2026 18y 1m 20d 4 Sol Campbell December 5, 1992 18y 2m 17d 5 Nick Barmby October 17, 1992 18y 8m 6d 6 Rory Allen September 7, 1996 18y 10m 21d 7 Aaron Lennon March 18, 2006 18y 11m 2d 8 Reto Ziegler January 1, 2005 18y 11m 16d 9 Darren Caskey October 3, 1993 19y 1m 12d 10 Dele Alli August 22, 2015 19y 4m 11d y Years • m Months • d Days. Age shown is at the time of the goal.

At 18 years, one month and 20 days old, Williams-Barnett is only older than Andy Turner and Gareth Bale when they scored their first Premier League goals for Tottenham.

Turner holds the club record, having scored at just 17 years and five months against Everton in 1992, while Bale was just four days younger than Williams-Barnett is now when he netted against Fulham in September 2007.

Furthermore, Williams-Barnett has overtaken Tottenham traitor Sol Campbell on the list, as the latter was 18 years and two months old when he scored his maiden Spurs Premier League goal.

Aaron Lennon, Reto Ziegler and Dele Alli are the only other players in the top 10 to have scored their first Tottenham Premier League goals in the 2000s.

Tottenham 2-0 Ipswich: Luca Williams-Barnett just shy of Michael Owen record

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer/Alamy

While Williams-Barnett stole the spotlight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the teenager did not quite manage to break either a club or Premier League record.

Despite both scoring and setting up a goal in North London, Williams-Barnett is only the second-youngest player to both score and assist in a Premier League game, behind Michael Owen.

The former Ballon d'Or winner was just 17 years and 364 days old when he scored and assisted for Liverpool against Crystal Palace in 1997, before also doing so against Leeds United at 18 years and 12 days.

Nevertheless, Williams-Barnett has made his case to also start next Sunday's clash away to Sunderland, as well as the first North London derby of the season on December 6.

Spurs' victory over Ipswich has lifted De Zerbi's side up to ninth in the Premier League table on 15 points from 11 matches, just three points worse off than fourth-placed Bournemouth.