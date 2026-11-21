Chelsea have been dealt yet another injury blow concerning Moises Caicedo, who was forced off in the first half of Saturday's Premier League clash with Leeds United.

The 25-year-old was making his sixth start of the top-flight season at Stamford Bridge, joining Romeo Lavia in the centre of the park, but his race was run with just 22 minutes gone.

Caicedo was involved in a heavy mid-air collision with James Justin early doors and was left in a heap on the ground, but he was ultimately able to carry on, albeit briefly.

The Ecuador international sat down on the turf just moments later and covered his face with his arm as he was attended to by medical staff, before hobbling off the field to be replaced by Jordan Henderson.

Caicedo appeared to be struggling with a back injury and was given an ice pack as he sat down on the bench, shortly before the Blues took the lead through Emmanuel Emegha.

Moises Caicedo injury record assessed after new Chelsea blow

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The severity of Caicedo's latest concern is yet to be ascertained, and it may well be that the South American simply sustained a contact injury which will heal in a matter of days.

However, the midfielder's withdrawal prolonged a painful stop-start season, in which he has already missed six games across the Premier League and EFL Cup due to two separate injuries.

Caicedo sat out Chelsea's opening two games vs. Fulham and Luton Town owing to a knock, before picking up a calf problem just 14 minutes into his first appearance of the campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues faced Leeds (in the EFL Cup), Arsenal, Hull City and Brentford without Caicedo due to his new calf problem, since when he has been a mainstay in Alonso's midfield with the captain's armband.

The Ecuadorian is now an early doubt for next Friday's trip to Nottingham Forest, though, as well as Chelsea's London derby at home to Crystal Palace on December 2.

How many injuries has Moises Caicedo suffered at Chelsea?

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Caicedo's fitness struggles in the 2026-27 season are uncharacteristic, as the 25-year-old missed just two games through injury or illness in his first three campaigns at the club.

Both of those absences occurred in his debut 2023-24 campaign, in which he missed a 0-0 draw with Bournemouth because of a knock, and a 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers due to illness.

Caicedo navigated the entire 2024-25 season without picking up an injury, starting all 38 Premier League games and being omitted from several Conference League squads to enjoy a well-earned rest.

The midfielder then made another 50 appearances in the 2025-26 season, and his only notable absences were due to suspension rather than fitness problems.

Alonso is already missing Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Maxence Lacroix, Jorrel Hato and Reece James, and none is expected to return before the end of the month.