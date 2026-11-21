Anfield hosts both this weekend's Premier League main event and Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League homecoming, as Manchester United do battle with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils trailed the Reds by 14 places and 10 points in the Premier League table heading into the international break, but only one of Man Utd's last nine managers has suffered defeat in his first game.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

Liverpool vs. Man United Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Poch Has A Lot To Prove"

LIVERPOOL

Out: Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee)

Doubtful: Ryan Gravenberch (heel), Jeremie Frimpong (heel)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Araujo, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak

MAN UTD

Out: Carlos Baleba (hamstring), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Benjamin Sesko (calf)

Doubtful: Luke Shaw (muscle), Patrick Dorgu (unspecified), Harry Maguire (back), Marcus Rashford (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, Martinez, Maguire, Dalot; Tielemans, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo