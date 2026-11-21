Two of the Premier League's most successful clubs renew their fierce rivalry on Sunday as Liverpool welcome Manchester United to Anfield for their first meeting of the season.

The Reds are navigating a period of transition under Andoni Iraola, but have made an encouraging start to the campaign, climbing to fourth in the Premier League table with 18 points.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have endured their worst start to a new season, prompting the club hierarchy to part ways with Michael Carrick, who guided them into the Champions League places last term.

The Red Devils have wasted little time in appointing Mauricio Pochettino as his successor, but the Argentine faces a daunting introduction to the rivalry, having won just three of his 19 managerial meetings with Liverpool.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Liverpool vs. Man Utd kick off?

Liverpool vs Man Utd is one of two Premier League fixtures scheduled for Sunday, with the other seeing Hull City welcome Brighton & Hove Albion.

The eagerly anticipated clash at Anfield is scheduled to get underway at 4.30pm UK time, a prime Sunday afternoon slot that should allow supporters both in the stands and watching from around the world to savour one of English football's biggest rivalries.

Where is Liverpool vs. Man Utd being played?

Liverpool vs Man Utd will take place at Anfield, the 61,276-capacity stadium that has served as the spiritual home of the mighty Reds since 1892.

Anfield is the fifth-largest football stadium in England and has been the setting for countless memorable encounters between these fierce rivals, with its famous atmosphere often adding another layer of intensity.

Beyond football, the iconic venue also opens its doors to major musical events during the off-season, with global superstar Taylor Swift among the big-name artists to have performed there during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd in the UK

TV channels

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with subscribers able to tune in via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm.

Online streaming

Non-Sky customers can stream the contest through a NOW Day or cancel-anytime Month pass, while viewers in India can catch the action live on JioHotstar.

Highlights

Liverpool and Man Utd's official X accounts are expected to share match snippets throughout the contest, while journalists covering the game may also post their own footage and updates.

After the final whistle, extended highlights should be available on both clubs' official YouTube channels, while viewers in the UK can catch the action again on BBC's Match of the Day 2.

What is at stake for Liverpool and Man Utd?

Liverpool have an opportunity to cut the gap to Manchester City to just one point with victory on Sunday, giving them an added incentive to make home advantage count.

The Reds have endured an uncomfortable run against their fiercest rivals at Anfield, having failed to beat the Red Devils on home soil since their emphatic 7-0 triumph in March 2023, and Iraola will be desperate to put that unwanted sequence behind them by claiming all three points.

The likes of Bradley Barcola and Florian Wirtz will be eager to rise to the occasion and deliver on a stage of such magnitude, but Liverpool's overriding priority is to turn their home performances into consistent results and strengthen their position in the title race.

For Man Utd, the stakes are arguably even higher, with the visitors desperate to climb out of the relegation zone and give their troubled campaign some much-needed impetus.

Pochettino, meanwhile, will be keen to mark the beginning of his Man Utd tenure with a statement victory, although he could hardly have been handed a more demanding opening assignment; given the circumstances, even a hard-earned draw at Anfield would represent a respectable start to his reign.