Manchester City’s winless run in the Premier League has been extended to four games after they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Enzo Maresca’s “main target” was to secure all three points against the Cottagers following a dismal run of three consecutive losses to Aston Villa, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest prior to the international break.

However, the Citizens fell behind inside the opening 16 minutes when Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz – starting his first PL game of the season at the expense of Gonzalo Garcia – curled a sweet strike into the top corner following a sweeping counter-attack.

Erling Haaland thought he had equaliser less than 10 minutes later, but he was controversially deemed to have fouled goalkeeper Bernd Leno before prodding the ball over the line.

Elliot Anderson did restore parity for the hosts, though, with a superbly-struck volley just before the hour mark, but in a second half that saw both teams create decent openings, the visitors admirably held on to claim a share of the spoils, ending an English record 20-game losing streak against the Sky Blues.

The draw represents Man City’s first in the top flight this season and leaves them sitting third in the Premier League table, five points behind leaders Arsenal – who face Newcastle United later tonight – and just behind second-placed Brighton on goal difference, with the Seagulls to take on Hull City on Sunday.

As for Fulham, a third successive draw has seen them extend their unbeaten run in the division to five matches, with Alvaro Arbeloa’s men sitting 14th in the top-flight standings and three points above the relegation zone.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Oliver Thomas live from the Etihad Stadium

© Iconsport / PA Images

After winning his first seven Premier League games in charge of Man City, a feat no other manager has ever achieved in the division, Enzo Maresca has since seen his team stumble and hand Arsenal a significant title boost even before entering the month of December.

One of the biggest concerns for Maresca is how frail his defence has looked for the majority of this season, with 18 goals conceded across their last nine matches in all competitions, while City have failed to keep a single clean sheet in each of their last seven matches at the Etihad.

Maresca has acknowledged that finding the right balance is key for his new-look Citizens side and it’s ‘normal’ for teams in transition to have moments of struggle, but concerns over his defence, team structure and the performances of individuals are growing heading into a hectic fixture period.

Regardless of the outcome regarding their well-documented guilty verdict appeal, Man City would face an uphill battle to stay in the Premier League title race if they lose at Arsenal next weekend, with a fourth league defeat in five games leaving them trailing the Gunners by a daunting margin before the festive schedule even begins.

As for Fulham, Arbeloa has now steadied the ship following a challenging start to life in Premier League management, with nine of their 11 points accumulated across the last five gameweeks.

The Cottagers are by no means out of trouble just yet, but this positive run of form, extended by a hard-earned point at Man City, has given the club’s supporters genuine hope that a protracted relegation battle can be avoided.

MAN CITY VS. FULHAM HIGHLIGHTS

© Iconsport / SPI

Rodrigo Muniz goal vs. Man City (16th min, Man City 0-1 Fulham)

A fantastic move finished off in style by Rodrigo Muniz, and Fulham lead ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/j1SJMg6UMm — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 21, 2026

A blistering Fulham counter-attack sees Oscar Bobb race down the right flank before picking out Muniz in a central position just inside the area. The striker takes one touch to set himself before bending a right-footed shot into the top corner.

25th min: Man City 0-1 Fulham - Erling Haaland goal disallowed

Erling Haaland has the ball in the back of the net, but it’s ruled out! ❌ ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/sKqY8Q7a9Z — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 21, 2026

Iliaman Ndiaye’s curling cross from the right is met by Erling Haaland, whose cushioned attempt on goal from just a yard or so out is initially saved by Bernd Leno, before Haaland pokes the ball over the line.

City thought they had equalised, but Haaland is penalised for a foul on Leno, who is deemed to have had both hands on the ball before Haaland’s prodded it into the net.

Elliot Anderson goal vs. Fulham (57th min, Man City 1-1 Fulham)

Elliot Anderson, WOW ?? Manchester City equalise against Fulham in style ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/HkjRK2jVvP — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 21, 2026

Anderson equalises!

An inswinging Man City corner is headed clear by David Affengruber and falls straight to Elliot Anderson, who rifles a brilliant right-footed volley into the bottom-left corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - DAVID AFFENGRUBER

© Iconsport / SPI

Elliot Anderson was arguably City's standout performer as the driving force in midfield, but Fulham might not have held on for a precious point had it not been for the strong defensive display of centre-back David Affengruber.

The 25-year-old summer signing from Elche made six clearances, six recoveries, four aerial duels, three blocks, three tackles and three headed clearances across an impressive 90 minutes in Fulham's backline.

MAN CITY VS. FULHAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Man City 60%-40% Fulham

Shots: Man City 14-4 Fulham

Shots on target: Man City 2-4 Fulham

Corners: Man City 8-6 Fulham

Fouls: Man City 8-11 Fulham

BEST STATS

Manchester City have conceded in each of their last seven home games in all competitions. ? — Squawka (@Squawka) November 21, 2026

This is the fourth consecutive Premier League game that Manchester City have been losing at half-time. ? — Squawka (@Squawka) November 21, 2026

Fulham have ended the longest winning run one English league club has ever had against another. LLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLD It's their first point over City since September 2011. ? https://t.co/ZoccMApdBF — Squawka (@Squawka) November 21, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Man City will now turn their attention to the Champions League as they play host to Kevin De Bruyne’s Napoli on Tuesday, before travelling to the Emirates Stadium for a blockbuster Premier League showdown with champions Arsenal on Sunday.

As for Fulham, they are next in action in eight days’ time when they welcome Bournemouth to Craven Cottage for gameweek 12 in the Premier League.