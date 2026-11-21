Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayinidir is reportedly at risk of having his Celta Vigo loan stay terminated in the new year.

Bayinidir was allowed to leave in the summer after Man United recruited Karl Darlow to be Senne Lammens' deputy.

The Turkey international joined Celta on a season-long loan move with the objective of enjoying regular game time.

However, Bayindir has experienced a similar situation to the one he had at Man United, having been forced to play a backup role to Ionut Radu.

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Bayindir at risk of having loan spell cut short

Having been overlooked in La Liga and the Europa League, Bayindir's only appearance for Celta came in the recent 5-0 victory over Salamanca in the Copa del Rey.

With Bayindir's playing situation unlikely to change, Faro de Vigo via Sports Witness are reporting that Celta have a big decision to make over the goalkeeper's loan spell.

The Galician club are assessing the situations of their loan players who lack prominence and are not ruling out the prospect of cutting Bayindir's loan short.

From Man United's perspective, there is no indication they will look to terminate the goalkeeper's loan stint, but it could still end prematurely if Celta or the player express frustration with how the move is panning out.

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Could Bayindir return to Man United?

Bayindir headed out to Galicia after being deemed surplus to requirements under former Man United head coach Michael Carrick.

While Mauricio Pochettino has since replaced Carrick in the Old Trafford dugout, the managerial change is unlikely to affect Bayindir's status at the club.

Even if his current loan switch is cut short, the 28-year-old will likely leave in January in another temporary deal or a permanent transfer.

In truth, it is only a matter of time until Bayindir leaves Old Trafford on a permanent basis, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2028.