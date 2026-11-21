Go Ahead Eagles host Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie at De Adelaarshorst in Deventer on Sunday, with kick-off at 3:45pm GMT.

Fortuna are seventh on 20 points and three clear of eighth-placed Go Ahead on the Eredivisie table, and they arrive for their first match since head coach Danny Buijs confirmed on November 18 that he will leave at the end of the season, while those weighing up a wager on the game can compare the best football betting sites UK first.

Match preview

Go Ahead Eagles, known as Kowet in Deventer, are eighth on 17 points from 12 matches, a return of 1.4 points per game under Joseph Oosting, the former FC Twente head coach who replaced Melvin Boel in June.

At De Adelaarshorst they are unbeaten in the league, with three wins and two draws from five matches and 14 goals scored, including a 4-1 win over Willem II on August 8 and a 3-2 win over Telstar on October 23.

Away from home Go Ahead have won once in seven league games, 1-0 at Excelsior on November 7, and in all they went six league matches without a win between August 29 and October 18.

They have conceded 27 goals, and five of their 12 league matches have ended with at least three goals against, including the 3-3 draws at Utrecht on September 8 and at home to Sparta Rotterdam on October 10.

Soren Tengstedt has nine goals and two assists in 12 league games, level with three other players at the top of the Eredivisie scoring charts, and his 72nd-minute winner at Excelsior came from a Mathis Suray pass, one of four assists that lead the team.

Go Ahead last lost to Fortuna on August 11, 2024, and since then they have won 3-0 in Sittard on January 10, 2025 and drawn 2-2 on August 8, 2025 and January 11, 2026, when Suray scored twice in Deventer before Justin Hubner equalised for Fortuna in the third minute of stoppage time.

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Fortuna are seventh on 20 points with five wins, five draws and two defeats, and their goal difference stands at zero from 20 goals scored and 20 conceded, after the club finished 11th on 39 points last season.

Since a 5-1 home defeat against Ajax on September 12 they are unbeaten in six league games, winning 1-0 at Willem II and 1-0 at home against Excelsior and drawing 1-1 with Twente, 2-2 at NEC Nijmegen, 1-1 at Feyenoord and 2-2 with Telstar.

The Telstar draw on November 7 was the costly one, because Fortuna led 2-0 through a Mohamed Ihattaren penalty on 15 minutes and a Sem Valk own goal on 43 minutes before Telstar scored twice from set pieces between the 45th and 47th minutes.

On the road they are unbeaten in six league games, with three wins and three draws, and their 12 away points are bettered only by Ajax and Feyenoord, who have 16 each.

At the Fortuna Sittard Stadium the record is weaker, with two wins, two draws and two defeats and 11 goals conceded, including the 2-0 loss against AZ Alkmaar on August 22 and the 5-1 defeat against Ajax.

Buijs announced on November 18 that he will not extend his contract, ending a four-season spell in which Fortuna finished 10th, 11th and 11th.

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

Go Ahead Eagles form (all competitions):

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:

Fortuna Sittard form (all competitions):

Team News

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Go Ahead remain without Pim Saathof, who has a long-term knee problem, and Eus Waayers, and goalkeeper Nick Marsman is out until the new year, which leaves Jasper Cillessen in goal as he was at Excelsior.

Oosting changed four starters at Excelsior, picking Tomas Galvez, Yassir Salah Rahmouni, Thibo Baeten and Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson ahead of Dean James, Evert Linthorst, Oskar Sivertsen and Victor Edvardsen, so all four regulars are candidates to return after the international break.

Fortuna's injury list is long, with Rodrigo Guth, Edouard Michut, Lequincio Zeefuik, Daley Sinkgraven and Ole Romeny all missing the Telstar draw and Ramazan Bayram still out with a long-term knee injury.

In their absence Buijs leans on Anthony Descotte, who leads the team with five goals, Ihattaren, who scored the penalty against Telstar, and goalkeeper Mattijs Branderhorst, who made several important saves in that draw.

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

Cillessen; Sampsted, Kramer, Dirksen, Galvez; Meulensteen, Salah Rahmouni, Baeten, Suray, Tengstedt; Sigurdarson

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Dahlhaus, Hubner, Van Ottele, Marquez, Pinto; Peterson, 't Zand, Brittijn, Ihattaren; Descotte

We say: Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Fortuna Sittard

Go Ahead have scored in 11 of their 12 league games and have not lost at home, and Fortuna are without Guth and Michut, which leaves Ivan Marquez, who made his first appearance of the season only on October 25 after a long injury, as a key figure in defence.

Fortuna have kept two clean sheets in their last six league games and conceded in all four draws, so a Go Ahead attack led by Tengstedt should find the net at least once.

The two wins in Fortuna's unbeaten run came 1-0 against Willem II and Excelsior, and Go Ahead's 27 goals conceded explain why Fortuna should score as well, which points to a narrow home win rather than another 2-2.

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