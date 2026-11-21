Barcelona will host Villarreal in Spain's top flight on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, three points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Villarreal are eighth in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BARCELONA

Out: Roony Bardghji (knee), Xavi Espart (ankle), Rodri (hamstring)

Doubtful: Jules Kounde (ankle), Pau Cubarsi (hip), Dani Olmo (adductor)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; E Garcia, Christensen, Martin, Cancelo; Fermin, Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

VILLARREAL

Out: Alassane Diatta (hamstring)

Doubtful: Juan Foyth (muscle), Gerard Moreno (muscle), Ilias Akhomach (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gulacsi; Mourino, Costa, Veiga, Romero; Comesana, Gueye; Buchanan, Perez, Oluwaseyi; Mikautadze