Bayern Munich and England star Harry Kane has vowed to return for the "business end of the season" after undergoing ankle surgery.

The striker sustained an ankle ligament injury in Bayern's 1-1 draw against FC Koln on Friday evening.

Kane attempted to carry on after being caught in a tackle from Koln defender Joel Schmied before he received treatment and made way for Tom Bischof in the 20th minute.

Bayern released a statement after the game, revealing Kane would be out for a "few months" with a "torn syndesmotic ligament in his left ankle".

© Iconsport / Zuma

"Tough times don't last" - Kane breaks silence on injury blow

In a fresh update on Saturday morning, Bayern said: "Harry Kane underwent successful surgery overnight following the syndesmosis ligament tear in his left ankle, which he sustained in yesterday’s Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln.

"The 33-year-old will now begin his rehabilitation program."

Kane also shared a defiant message on social media, accompanied by an image of him sitting on a hospital bed with his left foot in a protective boot.

"The highs and lows of life!" Kane wrote. "Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it’s an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027.

"I’ll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season!

“‘Tough times don’t last, tough people do’ - my guy Julian Edelman (three-time Super Bowl winner) told me this one!

“Thank you for all the messages! Alles gut!”

The highs and lows of life! Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it’s an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027. I’ll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season! “Tough times don’t last, tough people do” - my guy @Edelman11 told me this one! Thank you for all the messages! Alles gut! ❤️? — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 21, 2026

How will Bayern cope with Kane's absence?

With Kane likely to be out until the end of February, Bayern boss Vincent Kompany will have to come up with solutions to negate the impact of being without his star striker.

Ismael Saibari can play as a centre-forward, but he is currently sidelined with the same injury as Kane, putting him out of action until the start of February.

Serge Gnabry is also on the sidelines and is unlikely to be back until the turn of the year, leaving Kompany without another potential candidate to fill the void created by Kane's absence.

Noah Codjo-Evora is an option if Kompany decides to put his faith in youth, but the 19-year-old is unlikely to start regularly given the fact he only made his first-team debut as a substitute on Friday.

That means Kompany will likely opt to field a false nine in the coming weeks and months, which is a role Lennart Karl played when Kane went off against Koln.