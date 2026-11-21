Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has recalled goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Leeds United.

Despite Martinez having proven his recovery from a fractured jaw for Argentina over the international break, many felt that Mike Penders would retain his place between the sticks.

Instead, Alonso has opted to hand Martinez a way back into the starting lineup in what is one of four changes from the 1-0 defeat at Sunderland.

Josh Acheampong has shaken off a minor fitness issue to take the spot of Marco Palestra at right-back.

Estevao Willian returns on the right flank, with Jordan Henderson dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

Meanwhile, Alonso has selected a frontline number nine, with Emanuel Emegha getting the nod over Pedro Neto for what is his first Premier League start.

Moises Caicedo has passed a fitness test to take his place in midfield.

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Leeds make one change for Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

As for Leeds, Daniel Farke has made just the one alteration to his Leeds XI for the game in West London.

Noah Okafor has been rewarded for his goal as a substitute versus Spurs with a place in the final third ahead of Lukas Nmecha.

Sean Longstaff will either line up in a three-player midfield or be used as one of two number 10s.

Chelsea XI: Martinez; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Chavarria; Lavia, Caicedo; Estevao, Palmer, Rogers; Emegha

Subs: Penders, Subuloye, Gusto, Palestra, Barco, Henderson, Neto, Quenda, Welbeck

Leeds United XI: Trafford; Bogle, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Longstaff, Tanaka; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Zetterer, Bard, Rodon, Bijol, Stach, Aaronson, James, Wilson, Nmecha