Second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion travel to face newly promoted Hull City on Sunday in the first-ever Premier League meeting between the sides, with Fabian Hurzeler's men bidding for a third consecutive top-flight victory.

Meanwhile, Sergej Jakirovic's Tigers sit 13th and three points clear of the relegation zone, aiming to preserve their unbeaten home record while ending an eight-match winless run in the league.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

HULL CITY

Out: Matt Targett (ankle), Hidemasa Morita (muscle), Eliot Matazo (knee), Ilyas Ansah (back)

Doubtful: Mohamed Belloumi (thigh), Nobel Mendy (knee), Charlie Hughes (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Stroud; Belloumi, Gourna-Douath, Iroegbunam, Slater; McBurnie

BRIGHTON

Out: Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Zadok Yohanna (thigh)

Doubtful: Yankuba Minteh (thigh) and Femi Azeez (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Costinha, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli; Chema, Gross; Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper; Kostoulas