Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Sandro Tonali is missing from Saturday's Premier League clash with Ipswich Town due to illness.

The Italy international was a surprise absentee from the Lilywhites' squad against the Tractor Boys, as Conor Gallagher was instead given the nod in central midfield with Mateus Fernandes.

Tonali was not name-checked in De Zerbi's pre-game press conference, and the expectation was that the former Newcastle United man would make his 11th Premier League start of the season.

However, Tonali's perfect starting streak in the top-flight campaign is now over, and De Zerbi explained the midfielder's absence when speaking to reporters ahead of kickoff.

"(The reasons for the changes are) a combination of physical condition (and defeat to Leeds). Many players, they came back (from international duty) not in the right condition. (Sandro) Tonali was sick for a couple of days. Rodrigo Bentancur arrived yesterday, just yesterday working with us," De Zerbi said.

Sandro Tonali out of Tottenham vs. Ipswich due to illness

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy / News Images / SUSA

"I am lucky because I have a great squad. Many players. All players are very close in level so now we start a very tough period of three games in a row. We are ready."

De Zerbi made a total of six changes to his starting lineup from the XI that began the 1-0 loss to Ipswich Town before the international break, including a landmark start in attack for Luca Williams-Barnett.

The 18-year-old makes his full Premier League debut at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of a much-changed attack, which also sees Dominic Solanke and James Maddison replace Omar Marmoush and Archie Gray.

Further back, Destiny Udogie and Marcos Senesi have displaced Andy Robertson and Micky van de Ven, who are on the bench alongside Marmoush, Gray and the returning Savio and Lucas Bergvall.

How does Conor Gallagher compare to Sandro Tonali?

Player Comparison Per 90 minutes — Season 2026/27 Player Comparison Statistique Conor Gallagher Tottenham Hotspur Premier League · 2026/27 Sandro Tonali Tottenham Hotspur Premier League · 2026/27 Volume Minutes played 318 879 Attack Goals scored 0.28 0.00 Passes 51.8 61.7 Passing Successful Passes % 86.34% 89.05% Defense Interceptions 1.42 0.92 Last man tackle 0.00 0.00 Duels won 8.49 4.10 Aerial duels won 1.42 0.51 Tackles 3.96 2.35 Discipline Fouls 1.98 0.82 Yellow cards 0.85 0.10 Red cards 0.00 0.00 Fouls drawn 2.83 0.82 Clearing Clearances 0.57 1.02 Error lead to goal 0.00 0.00 Assists 0.00 0.10 Crosses 1.70 1.23 Accurate Crosses 0.28 0.31 Duels Total Duels 14.7 7.37 Successful Dribbles 0.28 0.41 Dispossessed 1.42 1.43 Shots 2.83 1.43 Through Balls 0.00 0.10 Big chances created 0.00 0.20 Volume Games played 8 10 % Penalty scored — — Penalty goals 0.00 0.00 Expected Goals (xG) 0.36 0.06 % Shots on Target 40% 7.1% Big chances missed 0.28 0.00 Dribble Attempts 1.42 0.61 Dribble Success % 20% 66.7% Discipline Offsides 0.00 0.20 Expected Assists (xA) — — Shots on Target 1.13 0.10

Tonali has played over 500 more Premier League minutes than Gallagher so far this season, but the England international nevertheless leads his Italian colleague in several per 90 metrics.

As per the comparison chart, Gallagher ranks higher in terms of duels won, tackles and interceptions per 90, as well as winning more free kicks and committing more fouls.

The former Chelsea man also attempts more shots per game and boasts a higher ratio of shots on target, but Tonali triumphs in terms of successful passes, big chances created and dribble success rate.

However, with a fully-fit Maddison back in the starting lineup, Spurs should have little in the way of creativity concerns as De Zerbi's men bid to return to winning ways on home territory.