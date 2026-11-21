Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to make a 'significant' effort to sign Monza striker Gustavo Varela.

The 21-year-old completed a permanent move to Monza from Benfica in the summer after spending last season on loan at Gil Vicente.

The Portuguese forward netted seven times in 33 games during that loan spell, including six Primeira Liga goals to help Gil Vicente achieve a six-place finish.

Varela has already passed that tally during his short time in Italy, having scored 11 goals in as many competitive matches for Monza.

In fact, he currently leads Serie A's scoring charts with nine goals, including five goals in the club's last five league games before the international window.

© Iconsport / Massimo Paolone/LaPresse

Spurs targeting in-form Varela

Having stood out in a struggling Monza side, Varela is already attracting plenty of transfer interest despite being under contract until 2030 with the club he joined in the summer.

Liverpool are among those who have already been linked with a potential swoop for the in-form striker.

Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix, with Il Giorno reporting the North London club are willing to pay a 'significant' fee to win the race for Varela's signature.

There is a belief that an offer of €35m (£29.4m) could be enough to persuade Monza to part ways in the winter market.

Like Spurs, Brighton & Hove Albion are prepared to splash the cash to sign Varela, who is also attracting interest from Juventus and Napoli, the latter of whom could offer Giovanni Simeone in a potential deal.

Meanwhile, Benfica have the opportunity to match any offer for Varela, which was a clause included as part of the agreement that saw him join Monza.

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Why are Spurs searching for a new striker?

Roberto De Zerbi decided against naming Richarlison in his Premier League squad despite the fact the Brazilian failed to secure a move away in the summer.

Having been deemed surplus to requirements, the Everton forward is widely expected to leave when the transfer window opens in the new year.

Spurs are therefore looking to bolster their number nine options and recruit someone who can challenge Dominic Solanke and summer signing Omar Marmoush for a starting spot.

The club's need for a striker is also influenced by the fact Solanke and Marmoush have netted just a goal apiece in the Premier League