Arsenal spurned the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they were forced to come from behind to draw 2-2 with Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Warned to expect a "hellish" fixture at a ground where they have not had much luck in recent years, the champions were in the ascendancy from the off and deservedly went into half time ahead courtesy of Eberechi Eze's first-time finish.

Matthias Jaissle's men were booed off at half time after generating just 0.08 Expected Goals during the opening period, but that number shot up just four minutes into the second half, when a gift from Martin Odegaard handed Harvey Barnes an equaliser against the run of play.

Barnes's strike triggered a magnificent Newcastle response, one that saw them rewarded with the game's third goal through Malick Thiaw just past the hour mark following a corner scramble.

However, the momentum pendulum swung back Arsenal's way shortly after, as the effervescent Noni Madueke drew the holders level to set up a grand-stand finish.

Nine minutes of added time was not enough for either team to snatch a winner, as Arsenal extended their lead over Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion to six points, while Newcastle remain 12th with 13 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / News Images

For all of Arsenal's first-half dominance, the Gunners were guilty of a perpetual shortcoming in the Arteta era; not putting the game to bed before the break.

Staunch Newcastle defending and shoddy Arsenal finishing denied the visitors a healthier first-half advantage, and while the champions cut complacent figures at the start of the second half, Jaissle's half-time team talk worked a treat.

Odegaard's blunder helped the hosts on their way, and Arsenal found themselves unfamiliarly rattled for a good 30 minutes, until the increasingly impressive Madueke came to the fore again.

However, the winger himself admitted that his side should have been at least three to the good at half time, yet more evidence that a killer finisher is a matter of priority for the January transfer window.

NEWCASTLE vs. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Eberechi Eze goal vs. Newcastle (33rd min, Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal)

"Absolutely clinical!" Eberechi Eze scores his first Premier League goal of the season to give Arsenal the lead ? https://t.co/34IbZuuJuN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 21, 2026

Eze vs. Newcastle again!

Seven months after his last Premier League goal - against the Magpies - the Englishman does it again, rifling in a slick side-footed strike from 12 yards after Kai Havertz's delightful through ball.

Havertz had robbed Lewis Hall of possession before slipping in Eze, who left Lukas Hornicek rooted to the spot.

Harvey Barnes goal vs. Newcastle (49th min, Newcastle 1-1 Arsenal)

"Horrendous error!" Harvey Barnes puts Newcastle level ? https://t.co/YWrHZPxBIo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 21, 2026

A howler from Odegaard, a flicker of hope for Newcastle!

The Arsenal captain tries to volley a throw-in close to his own penalty area, but gets his connection all wrong and slices the ball into William Osula's path.

The Newcastle striker spots Barnes in acres of space in the left of the box, and the latter takes one touch to set himself before calmly slotting home into the bottom corner!

Malick Thiaw goal vs. Arsenal (62nd min, Newcastle 2-1 Arsenal)

Malick Thiaw is in the right place to fire it in and give Newcastle the lead against Arsenal! ? https://t.co/nthaH3aOJD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 21, 2026

When we talk about a game of two halves, this is exactly what we mean.

Dan Burn finds himself all alone as a corner is floated in; replays show that Jurrien Timber - his marker - was being held back by Osula as he tried to catch up to him.

The towering Newcastle defender heads the ball back into the danger area, and after an almighty scramble, Thiaw pokes home from a yard out!

Noni Madueke goal vs. Newcastle (78th min, Newcastle 2-2 Arsenal)

Noni Madueke equalises for Arsenal! ? https://t.co/VNXOoNDxiJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 21, 2026

Champions respond how champions respond.

Odegaard just broke down a counter-attack by picking the wrong pass, but the Arsenal captain gets it right this time, laying off Madueke on the right-hand side.

The winger cuts inside, works a yard for a shot from inside the D, and the ball finds its way into the bottom corner via Hornicek's gloves.

The Newcastle goalkeeper ought to have done better, but credit the free-flowing move from the visitors, who are level again!

MAN OF THE MATCH - NONI MADUEKE

"I reckon 2-2 was a fair result." Noni Madueke reflects on Arsenal's performance against Newcastle at St James' Park ? https://t.co/UfDi5SGgat — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 21, 2026

Both frustrating and fascinating to watch for Arsenal fans, Madueke once again proved a capable deputy for Bukayo Saka on the right.

The England international had six shots in total, made one key pass and registered four successful dribbles, albeit while missing two big chances that could, or should, have been the difference between Arsenal taking home either one or three points.

NEWCASTLE vs. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle 34%-66% Arsenal

Shots: Newcastle 12-13 Arsenal

Shots on target: Newcastle 3-4 Arsenal

Corners: Newcastle 6-3 Arsenal

Fouls: Newcastle 19-7 Arsenal

BEST STATS

Harvey Barnes for Newcastle: 50 G/A 35 goals 15 assists https://t.co/3TMxbJSB7i — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) November 21, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Arsenal resume their Champions League campaign at home to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday evening, before the big one against Manchester City in next Sunday's Premier League showdown.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have over a week to recuperate before they travel to Arsenal's closest Premier League title challengers Brighton & Hove Albion next Sunday.