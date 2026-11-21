In search of their first MLS playoff victory, St Louis City will welcome Los Angeles FC to Energizer Park for game one of that best-of-three series on Monday.

A 1-0 win at the Houston Dynamo ensured St Louis finished third in the Western Conference MLS standings while Los Angeles wound up in sixth, losing 2-1 to the Seattle Sounders on Decision Day.

Match preview

For the first time since their inaugural campaign in 2023, St Louis have made the post-season, finishing with 54 points in 2026.

Under Yoann Demet, this team earned 22 more points this year when compared to 2025 and were just two points short of equaling their best-ever campaign in 2023.

While they won nine regular-season affairs at Energizer Park this year, on Monday this team will try to snap a three-match MLS winless run at home, collecting just one point over that stretch.

St Louis have lost their only two playoff outings and have not been in front for a single second in any of those post-season fixtures.

During the regular season, they failed to lose a single league game at home when netting the opening goal, dropping points in only two of those instances.

In 2026, they had a perfect home record against the two LA clubs in MLS, holding on to a narrow 2-1 home win over LAFC in May.

© Iconsport / Susa

Los Angeles FC were not satisfied with the direction they were heading in this fall, but their coaching change has made little difference.

Since Xavi Tamarit took over from Marc Dos Santos, the Black and Gold have claimed only one victory in league play and will try to avoid losing three straight matches to MLS teams on Monday for the second time this year.

Tamarit is still seeking his first domestic away triumph as the interim manager, while LAFC have not won an MLS away game since July against the Los Angeles Galaxy (3-0).

While they struggled on the road this season, the 2022 league champions have not lost in 90 minutes in their last two playoff outings as the visitors.

During the regular season, they conceded the second-fewest goals in the Western Conference (40) while averaging the third-fewest goals allowed per match in MLS (1.2).

The Black and Gold have earned points in seven of their eight all-time league meetings with St Louis City, including two wins and three clean sheets overall at Energizer Park.

St Louis City Major League Soccer form:

St Louis City form (all competitions):

Los Angeles FC Major League Soccer form:

Team News

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St Louis midfielder Carlo Holse is doubtful for game one due to a knee injury, Celio Pompeu is still recovering from a cruciate ligament tear, while Roman Burki will hope to return from concussion protocol.

Lukas MacNaughton had the only goal in their victory versus the Dynamo, and Ben Lundt made six stops to collect the clean sheet in place of Burki.

As for LAFC, Jacob Shaffelburg is unlikely to feature because of a rib fracture, Hugo Lloris is recovering from a rib injury of his own, Aaron Long has a head injury and Timothy Tillman is questionable due to a pelvic issue.

Son Heung-min has scored in his last three playoff games, while Eddie Segura had the only goal in their Decision Day defeat against Seattle.

St Louis City possible starting lineup:

Burki; MacNaughton, Baumgartl, Fall; Wallem, Polvara, Durkin, Totland; Downs, Navarro, Ostrak

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Carter; Hollingshead, Porteous, Segura, Cheberko; Choiniere, Delgado; Sieb, Walta, Bouanga; Heung-min

We say: St Louis City 0-1 Los Angeles FC

Neither side were all that convincing down the stretch of the regular season, but the visitors have some proven performers who have stepped it up in knockout matches, and we believe that experience will give LAFC a narrow win in game one.

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