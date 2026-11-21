Bournemouth set a new club record by claiming a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

After carrying an eight-game winning run into the international break, Bournemouth returned to action with another successful outing in their home meeting with Oliver Glasner's side.

Evanilson opened the scoring just shy of the 20-minute mark, before Justin Kluivert scored what proved to be the game's final goal in first-half stoppage time.

As a result, Bournemouth have now won nine consecutive games in all competitions for the first time in their history.

They have claimed five of those victories in the Premier League, two in the Europa League and one in the EFL Cup.

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Rose praises "top performance" in record-breaking win

Their current run of form has surpassed two separate eight-game winning streaks they enjoyed in 1998-99 and 2012-13.

What makes Bournemouth's run all the more impressive is the fact they have recorded seven clean sheets in their last nine games, representing a remarkable improvement from the side that shipped five goals against Chelsea on October 10.

When asked about Bournemouth's historic run, Rose told BBC Match of the Day: "We are not looking for records, we are just looking for the next game and talking about the next game.

"We took the right approach. We were ready for this game, We knew it would be tough and we would have to stay patient, and that's what we did, especially in the first half, really well.

"That is why it was a top performance and a deserved win."

First six PL games this season: LDDDLL Next five PL games: WWWWW Marco Rose is cooking. ?‍? — Squawka (@Squawka) November 21, 2026

Rose hails "quite impressive" Evanilson

Evanilson has netted seven goals in Bournemouth's winning run, including one in each of his last five competitive appearances.

In fact, the Brazilian has scored in six successive top-flight matches, making it the longest scoring streak in Bournemouth's Premier League history.

Praising his star striker, Rose said: "The way he works for us out of possession, works as a link player and goes deep. The way he scores is quite impressive."

After climbing up to fourth spot in the Premier League table, Bournemouth will now turn their focus towards Thursday's Europa League away clash against Celta Vigo.