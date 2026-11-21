Manchester City will welcome a return to the Champions League on Tuesday as they host Napoli at the Etihad Stadium on matchday five.

Enzo Maresca's men have claimed nine points from a possible 12 in Europe, a record that is evidently superior to their domestic form, which has seen them fail to win in four matches, losing three during that period.

The Citizens, though, sit seventh in the Champions League, inside the coveted top-eight positions at the halfway point of the league phase, and are chasing a third consecutive success in the competition and their fourth overall.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash against Napoli, who lie 27th in the 36-team league phase with three points.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage Ltd, Alamy Live News

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 19 (vs. Hull City)

Antonine Semenyo is still sidelined with the knee injury sustained against Ipswich Town on October 17, likely keeping him out until just before Christmas, barring any setbacks.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: November 24 (vs. Napoli)

Matheus Nunes missed Portugal's fixtures during the international break due to an unspecified issue that also prevented him from featuring in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Fulham.

However, the versatile player could return against Napoli after undergoing the necessary pre-match checks.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.