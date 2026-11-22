Slovan Bratislava will be looking to secure their first victory of the 2026-27 Champions League campaign when they host Real Betis at Tehelne Pole Stadion on Tuesday.

The Sky Blues sit bottom of the league phase table with no points from four matches, while Betis occupy 11th place with nine points.

Match preview

Slovan defeated Celje away from home in the second leg of their playoff-round tie to secure a place in the Champions League main phase, marking a historic achievement for the club.

However, the Slovakian side have found the step up in quality difficult to handle, losing all four of their matches, scoring just once and conceding 17 goals.

Yaya Toure's side began their campaign with a heavy 6-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain before suffering further losses against Stuttgart, Roma and LASK.

Balancing their domestic and European commitments has also proved challenging, with their continental struggles seemingly affecting their league form, as they sit second in the Slovakian top flight, seven points behind leaders DAC 1904 despite having played a game more.

Perhaps most frustrating for Toure is Slovan's poor home form, with the Sky Blues winless in their last five matches at Tehelne Pole Stadion, drawing three of those encounters.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Real Betis have made a solid start to their European campaign, collecting three wins from four matches while scoring eight goals and conceding six.

El Glorioso opened their campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Lille, coming from behind to claim all three points.

They followed that up with another thrilling 3-2 win against Porto before beating Feyenoord 1-0 to secure back-to-back home victories.

Manuel Pellegrini's side suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in their previous Champions League outing, but they have an excellent opportunity to climb the table with a victory over Slovan.

Betis are unbeaten in their last three matches across all competitions and head into this encounter on the back of a 1-1 draw against city rivals Sevilla.

Slovan Bratislava Champions League form:

Slovan Bratislava form (all competitions):

D

W

W

L

D

W

Real Betis Champions League form:

Real Betis form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

The switch from a 3-4-3 to a 4-1-4-1 formation has helped Slovan pick up a draw and a victory in their last two matches, and Toure is likely to stick with the same system.

The back four of Sandro Cruz, Svetozar Markovic, Kenan Bajric and Daiki Matsuoka are expected to retain their places, with Peter Pokorny operating at the base of midfield.

Artur Gajdos appeared to pick up an injury in the previous game and could be replaced by Alexej Maros, while Andraz Sporar is set to continue up front, with Roman Cerepaki a doubt due to a back problem.

Real Betis are likely to be without Dani Ceballos, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring problem and is not expected to return to action before the start of December.

Fran Garcia and Hector Bellerin are expected to retain their places in defence, while Diego Llorente could come into the side in place of Marc Bartra.

Antony picked up a knock in the derby but he has travelled with the squad, and should retain his place alongside Isco and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, with Jose Antonio Morante currently sidelined through injury.

Slovan Bratislava possible starting lineup:

Popovic; Cruz, Markovic, Bajric, Matsuoka; Pokomy, Barseghyan, Ibrahim, Maros, Marcelli, Sporar

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Garcia, Natan, Llorente, Bellerin; Fornals, Bernal; Ezzalzouli, Isco, Antony; Parrott

We say: Slovan Bratislava 1-3 Real Betis

Slovan have looked like fish out of water in the Champions League this season, and it would take a herculean effort for them to get anything from this encounter, although we expect the hosts to put up a better fight.

Real Betis, meanwhile, have been flying in Europe this season and should be confident of securing their second away victory in the competition as they look to bounce back from their defeat against Dortmund.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.