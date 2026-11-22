Charlton Athletic will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Lincoln City to The Valley on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 19th in the Championship table, while the visitors are just one place below them in 20th.

Match preview

Charlton are in the midst of a woeful run of form, having won just one of their last 13 Championship matches to leave them six points above the relegation zone.

The Addicks's sole win came before the international break, when they beat Sheffield United 2-1 in a major upset thanks to goals from Millenic Alli and Matty Godden.

It was their first victory since August, but Nathan Jones's side failed to build on that result as they lost 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Jones admitted after the game that he was "really disappointed" and that his side "need to demonstrate more quality" going forward.

Charlton will be keen to bounce back on Tuesday, but it is worth noting that they have only beaten Lincoln once in their last eight meetings.

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Lincoln, meanwhile, have struggled with the step-up to Championship football, collecting just 15 points from 16 games to leave them four points above the bottom three.

The Imps have lost their last four games, suffering a late 1-0 defeat to Wrexham on Saturday after Daniel Oyegoke was dispossessed and George Thomason scored a winner.

Lincoln do have the worst home record in the division, having picked up five points from eight games and shipped more goals than any other side, but they have fared better away from home.

Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw's side have picked up 10 points from eight games on the road, although they have lost their last four away matches.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

Lincoln City Championship form:

Team News

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Charlton could hand Godden a start after he scored off the bench in their last two games.

Tyrese Campbell and Alli are expected to continue on the wings, with Conor Coventry, Joe Rankin-Costello and Alan Mwamba likely to start in midfield.

Lincoln are set to welcome back Conor McGrandles from suspension and he could replace Oyegoke in midfield.

Rob Street could continue leading the line, with support out wide from Ethan Wheatley and Adam Reach.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Mannion; McNamara, Bindon, Koumetio, Bell; Coventry, Rankin-Costello, Mwamba; Campbell, Godden, Alli

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Coubis, Elerewe, Bradley, Elder; McGrandles, Bayliss; Wheatley, House, Reach; Street

We say: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Lincoln City

Both sides have struggled in recent weeks and we are expecting a tight, hard-fought clash on Tuesday.

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