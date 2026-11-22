Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to extend a seven-match unbeaten streak when they play host to Derby County on Tuesday night.

While Wolves are in third position in the Championship table, the Rams are in 22nd and at risk of being cut adrift from safety.

Match preview

Despite their dominance against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, Wolves only recording a 2-1 win has left Cesar Peixoto and his players open to criticism.

That is despite Wolves having now accumulated 17 points across a seven-game period, ensuring that they remain within one point of leaders Middlesbrough.

In the absence of the injured Raul Jimenez, Wolves perhaps deserve more praise for scoring 28 goals in 16 games, yet they are squandering too many chances for their fanbase to feel that they are playing to their maximum.

Returning 15 goals from eight Molineux games is only the seventh-best home scoring record in the division, emphasising that they are missing a cutting edge to a certain degree.

At the same time, Wolves have not conceded more than once in any of their last seven Championship fixtures, a defensive record that could prove pivotal if it can be extended in the long term.

© Imago / Every Second Media

As far as Derby are concerned, John Eustace may have felt that the 3-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers before the November international kept him in a job.

Losing 2-0 at Southampton on Saturday did not come as a surprise, and the Rams have remained five points adrift of 21st place.

Derby now possess the worst defensive record in the division, conceding 32 goals in 16 games and not keeping a clean sheet since a 2-0 win at Portsmouth on September 1.

A total of five points have come from their eight away games, with draws having also been earned at Burnley and Sheffield United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship form:

Derby County Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

With Peixoto again expected to rotate his Wolves XI, Jackson Tchatchoua, Nasser Djiga and Marshall Munetsi are all options to come into the team.

If Rodrigo Gomes has recovered from illness, the Portuguese may replace either Mateus Mane or Rafiki Said on the flank.

After coming through 20 minutes against Charlton after a recent hamstring injury, Jordan James also comes into contention for a start.

Oscar Fraulo and Filip Bilbija could be drafted into the Derby midfield and attack.

While the Rams remain with Sammie Szmodics, Eiran Cashin and Ryan Hedges are both pushing for a return to the squad after injury.

Henrik Meister has joined the treatment room with an issue picked up as a substitute at Southampton.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Tchatchoua, Mosquera, Krejci, H Bueno; Andre, Munetsi; Mane, Lopez, Said; Armstrong

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Widell-Zetterstrom; Nyambe, Duffy, Sanderson, Robinson; Mowatt, Fraulo; Brewster, Clark, Bilbija; Morris

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Derby County

Derby have shown signs of improvement of late and we do not anticipate this being a comfortable match for Wolves. Nevertheless, Peixoto's side are regularly finding ways to win matches without playing to their potential, leading us to predict a hard-earned victory for the West Midlands club.

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