Norwich City play host to Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night bidding to record a sixth successive victory in the Championship.

While the Canaries are viewed as clear favourites to prevail at Carrow Road, those willing to back a QPR side that have registered two consecutive wins can claim the SkyBet promo code while doing so.

Match preview

While it may have taken them 11 matches to get going, Norwich are now producing the kind of form that many anticipated before the start of the season.

A run of eight defeats in 11 games has been followed by five victories in a row, catapulting the Canaries into promotion contention.

The November international break came at the wrong time for Philippe Clement's side, and it showed against Cardiff City at the weekend.

Nevertheless, Norwich overturned a deficit to record a 2-1 victory, leaving them in 11th position in the Championship table.

Now just three points adrift of the playoffs, there is a window of opportunity for the East Anglian side to continue their charge against opponents who will be viewed as direct rivals.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

QPR, who sit in seventh place in the standings, are only three points ahead of Norwich and will be overtaken if they succumb to defeat.

Nevertheless, Julien Stephan will be delighted with the progress of his team, who earned a 1-0 win at Millwall on Saturday.

Although they were aided by an early red card for their hosts, the Hoops now have 13 points from their last seven fixtures.

As well as ending a five-game wait for another away win in the Championship, QPR have suffered just two defeats on their travels in eight such encounters in 2026-27.

Norwich City Championship form:

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Clement may consider rotating his Norwich starting lineup for this contest, with Sam Field potentially returning in midfield.

Oscar Schwartau and Jovon Makama are also options to come into the final third.

Mohamed Toure remains a long-term injury absentee for the Canaries.

Stephan will also be tempted to make alterations, with Jonathan Varane, Koki Saito, Karamoko Dembele and Rumarn Burrell all alternatives in QPR's midfield and attack.

Although Tariq Lamptey is pushing for a return to the squad after injury, the right-back will only be named on the substitutes' bench at best.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Stacey, Darling, McConville, Chrisene; Field, Wright; Brooks, Schwartau, Makama; Kvistgaarden

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Charles; Adamson, Edwards, Clarke-Salter, Cirkins; Smyth, Varane, Kamara, Saito; Chair, Burrell

We say: Norwich City 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

With QPR growing in confidence, this is one of the most intriguing contests of the latest batch of fixtures. However, with Norwich building a head of steam, we can only back the Canaries to prevail, albeit in a highly competitive encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.