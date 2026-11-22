Liverpool remain the favourites to beat Manchester United in Sunday's Premier League showdown despite the potential for a Mauricio Pochettino new manager bounce, Didi Hamann has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Andoni Iraola's side have the honour of hosting Pochettino's Premier League homecoming at Anfield, after Man United dismissed the popular Michael Carrick during the international break.

Pochettino takes over a Man United side who start the day 19th in the Premier League table, 14 places and 10 points worse off than Liverpool, having won just one of their 10 top-flight games this season.

However, Liverpool have only prevailed in one of their five Premier League fixtures at Anfield in 2026-27, while only one of Man United's last nine permanent or interim managers has lost their first game in charge.

Nevertheless, Liverpool Champions League winner Hamann has affirmed that his former side remain the favourites due to one key reason - their more 'settled' squad - but the visit of the Red Devils is still coming at an inopportune time for the Reds.

Why Liverpool are favourites to beat Pochettino's Man United

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“It's certainly not the best time because Man United need a spark from somewhere," Hamann said. They were going through the motions. If you look at Carrick, he's such a lovely guy, but you've got to win games if you're the Man United manager, and I'm not sure whether he believed that his team could turn things around.

"To have a manager on the sideline who comes in and makes everybody think, 'I've got to put my foot down now to keep my place and get in the team', it's certainly not the best time for Liverpool. Whether it's the worst, we'll know after the game or the weekend, but I think it's a great appointment.

"I always held him in very high regard. What he did at Spurs was exceptional. If you see what happened to Spurs after he left, it really went downhill year by year. It got worse. The fixture is at the wrong time.

"United changed the manager at the wrong time. But it's a challenge, and there are always special games against United. The more settled side at the moment is Liverpool, there's no doubt about it. They go into the game as favourites, but they could have played them at a better time, I think.”

Pochettino's record against Liverpool does not make for pleasant reading for Man Utd fans, though, as the Argentine has only won three of his previous 19 games vs. the Reds as a manager, suffering 11 defeats.

Liverpool vs. Man United: How does Andoni Iraola compare to Mauricio Pochettino?

Andoni Iraola Sagarna Liverpool Liverpool VS Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea Chelsea All competitions 0 ? Trophies won 0 16 Matches 51 1.94 Pts / match 1.75 2 Goals scored / match 2.02 1.38 Goals conceded / match 1.45 9 Wins 26 4 Draws 11 3 Losses 14 32 Goals scored 103 22 Goals conceded 74

Comparing Iraola's start to life at Liverpool to Pochettino's statistics from his one year at Chelsea (2023-24), the current Reds boss already holds the edge in a couple of categories across all tournaments.

Pochettino collected 1.75 points per game at Stamford Bridge, while Iraola is currently averaging 1.94 per game with Liverpool, albeit while having taken charge of 35 fewer games.

Iraola's Liverpool also concede at a rate of 1.38 goals per game compared to Chelsea's 1.45 under Pochettino, but the Blues' 2.02 goals per game in 2023-24 marginally betters Liverpool's 2.00 in 2026-27.

Pochettino's Chelsea finished sixth in 2023-24 with 63 points, and at their current rate, Liverpool will trump the Blues' record with 68, as the hosts are averaging 1.8 points per match thus far.

Didi Hamann was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Lottoland Live Casino.