Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr has confirmed that he is in discussions over a new contract at Selhurst Park after putting Liverpool's summer transfer interest behind him.

The 28-year-old Senegal international was keen on a switch to Anfield before the Eagles reportedly rejected a £50m offer from the Merseyside giants.

Liverpool had been assessing alternatives to primary target Bradley Barcola before eventually meeting Paris Saint-Germain's £123m asking price.

Despite the frustration of seeing a high-profile move collapse, Sarr insists he remains settled in South London and is open to agreeing improved terms on his current deal that runs until 2029.

Sarr puts failed Liverpool move behind him

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Eibner-Pressefoto, Thomas Hess

Speaking to BBC Sport, the former Watford attacker admitted he naturally gave serious thought to what joining one of world football's biggest clubs would mean for his career.

However, Sarr stressed that he is no longer dwelling on the past and is solely focused on returning from a groin injury that has restricted him to just two Premier League substitute appearances this term.

"Today, that chapter is behind me," Sarr said. "I've always believed that you can't move forward if you're constantly looking in the rear-view mirror."

Addressing his long-term future with the club, the winger confirmed: "Yes, there have been discussions with the club. For now, I prefer to let those conversations happen privately and concentrate on football."

Sarr netted 21 goals across all competitions last season to help Palace lift the Conference League trophy and the board are keen to reward his stature in the squad.

Can Frank revive struggling Palace?

© Iconsport / PA Images / Azzuu

When Sarr completes his recovery, he will return to work under new head coach Thomas Frank following the dismissal of Pierre Sage.

The former Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur manager endured a chastening start to his tenure on Saturday as a late Dwight McNeil own goal condemned Palace to a 3-2 defeat at Coventry City.

That setback stretched the Eagles' dismal run to five consecutive Premier League losses, leaving them mired in an unexpected early relegation battle.

Nevertheless, Sarr remains adamant that the dressing room possesses the quality and collective resilience required to spark a turnaround under Frank's fresh approach.

"We all have to take responsibility, work together and fight for every point," Sarr added. "I'm confident we can overcome this difficult period and achieve our objectives this season."

Palace host Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday before welcoming Hull City to Selhurst Park for Frank's home bow in charge of the Eagles.