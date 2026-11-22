Chelsea face an anxious wait to discover the full extent of Moises Caicedo's hip injury after the midfielder was forced off early during Saturday's 4-1 Premier League defeat to Leeds United.

The Ecuador international started the Stamford Bridge clash wearing the captain's armband before landing heavily in the first half after winning an aerial duel.

Caicedo clutched his hip and initially attempted to play on before eventually making way for Jordan Henderson in the 22nd minute.

Rather than heading straight down the tunnel to the dressing room, the midfielder remained on the bench to watch his teammates capitulate after the interval.

Caicedo had already missed part of the current campaign with a calf issue and Xabi Alonso admitted after full-time that the club must wait to assess the severity of this latest setback.

Alonso explains how Caicedo exit changed the game

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Speaking following the heavy home loss, Alonso revealed that the midfielder was in noticeable discomfort and will undergo further evaluation on Sunday.

"It's a knock and we need to wait until tomorrow to see how he is," Alonso said via Sky Sports News. "He was in pain and let's see how bad it is."

Chelsea had briefly moved ahead through Emmanuel Emegha's 25th-minute opener before Noah Okafor struck twice alongside goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brenden Aaronson to seal a stunning rout for the visitors.

Alonso pinpointed the combination of Caicedo's premature departure and Leeds's rapid equaliser as the exact moment his side surrendered control of the contest.

"What went wrong was after their equaliser, after the change with Moi, we lost the momentum completely," the Spaniard added.

"Until then we were doing okay. I think that we were creating, playing a lot on the pitch. We were coming out from the pressure, but from that moment, they started believing, we started not believing."

What does Caicedo setback mean for Chelsea?

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Without Caicedo shielding the backline, Chelsea's midfield was repeatedly overrun as Romeo Lavia and Henderson struggled to contain Leeds's aggressive counter-attacks.

Alonso admitted his players never recovered their composure mentally and failed to threaten the opposition goal once the visitors seized the initiative.

The defeat compounds a frustrating spell for the Blues, who have now suffered back-to-back Premier League losses following their 1-0 reverse at Sunderland prior to the international break.

Alonso will be desperate to have his star midfielder available for Friday's trip to Nottingham Forest ahead of a demanding December schedule featuring home clashes against Crystal Palace and Liverpool.