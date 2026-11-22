Today's Bundesliga predictions include the 159th Nordderby between high-flying Werder Bremen and a revitalised Hamburger SV, after an intriguing showdown that pits Augsburg against Mainz 05.

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Augsburg's WWK Arena will be the backdrop for their clash with Mainz 05 on Sunday in a potentially pivotal clash in the battle against relegation.

The home side are 14th in the Bundesliga table with nine points, whereas their opponents are 12th with 10, and a loss for either could leave them in the bottom three.

We say: Augsburg 2-2 Mainz 05

Neither Augsburg nor Mainz have been particularly strong defensively, so it would be surprising if either kept a clean sheet.

The hosts boast the advantage of playing at WWK Arena, but the visitors have often travelled well, and the two may ultimately have to settle for a point on Sunday.

> Augsburg vs Mainz 05 preview

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Werder Bremen will be battling to keep their unlikely European dream alive on Sunday, when they welcome Hamburger SV to the Weserstadion for a Bundesliga Nordderby.

Die Werderaner are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out, while HSV are keen to pick up where they left off prior to the international break.

We say: Werder Bremen 2-1 Hamburger SV

Werder have been exceptional on home turf this season, and they will be expecting to collect all three points once again, but the match is likely to be closer than otherwise if Grull remains sidelined.

By contrast, Hamburger have struggled on the road throughout 2026-27, and with four defeats in five away Bundesliga games so far, expect to see the visitors' overall pattern of results broken.

> Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV preview