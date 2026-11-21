Elche will make the short trip to the Estadi Cuitat de Valencia for Monday’s La Liga contest against regional rivals Levante.

The two relegation-threatened sides will start the game in La Liga's relegation zone, with Levante in 18th spot and Elche a point worse off in 19th position.

Match preview

Levante have found wins hard to come by this season, having won two, drawn five and lost five of their 12 La Liga games this season.

Both of those victories took place on home turf, with their first coming by a 5-2 scoreline against Real Betis at the end of August.

They then had to wait until October 21 to claim their second win of the season, as Roger Brugue netted a brace to fire Luis Castro’s side to a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Rather than build upon that result, the Granotes took just one point from their final three league games before the international break, suffering back-to-back defeats against Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid before playing out a goalless draw with Celta Vigo.

They were then given a major scare in their rescheduled Copa del Rey tie against Tarancon during the international window, requiring an 80th-minute equaliser to send the game to extra time, before Dela netted a 124th-minute penalty to see off the fifth-tier side by a 2-1 scoreline.

As they turn their focus back to league action, Levante should fancy their chances of taking something from Monday’s fixture, having lost just one of their previous eight competitive matches against Elche (W4, D3).

In fact, they have won eight of their previous 11 head-to-head home meetings in all competitions, including a dramatic 3-2 victory when the teams last faced off in January.

© Imago / NurPhoto

After taking just two points from their first six matches of the season, Elche looked to have turned a corner when they put together a four-game unbeaten run (W2, D2), which was bookended by away victories against Espanyol and Rayo Vallecano.

While they scored three goals in both of those away wins, they failed to trouble the scorers in their back-to-back home defeats against Valencia and Real Betis before the international break, bringing a disappointing end to their promising run of form.

As a result of those defeats, Elche are still searching for their first league victory at the Estadio Martinez Valero since beating Getafe in May, while they currently have La Liga’s worst home record with just one point from six games.

With that in mind, Los Franjiverdes may be looking forward to heading on their travels on Monday, especially as they have avoided defeat in five of their last six away league games this term (W2, D3).

That said, the visitors have not won away against Levante since they ran out comfortable 6-1 winners in a second-division clash in May 1982.

Martin Anselmi's charges should at least be confident about negating the threat posed by a Levante side that have scored 13 goals in five home games, considering they have shipped just six away league goals and recorded shutouts in their last two La Liga road trips.

Levante La Liga form:

Levante form (all competitions):

Elche La Liga form:

Elche form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / GSI

Manu Sanchez is available for selection after recovering from the hamstring issue that has kept him out of the last three games.

Sanchez is set to line up on the left side of a back four that could feature Dela, Aissa Mandi and Nacho Perez.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Karl Etta Eyong is likely to make a third consecutive league start since returning from injury last month.

Elche attacker Marc Aguado remains sidelined with the ankle injury he sustained in last month’s goalless draw with Villarreal.

They are also expected to be without Adam Boayar and Yago Santiago, while Ali Houary is a doubt due to an ankle issue.

Thomas Lemar and Buba Sangare are available for selection after recovering from the physical issues that kept them out of the defeat to Betis before the international break.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Perez, Mandi, Dela, Sanchez; Olasagasti, Requena; Brugui, Romero, Thiago; Etta Eyong

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Sangare, Chust, Redondo, Revivo; Villar, Morcillo; Cepeda, Lemar, Valera; Nino

We say: Levante 1-1 Elche

Levante have collected seven of their 11 points at home this season, and we think they will add to their tally in Monday's fixture, although we believe they will ultimately fall short of claiming all three points against an Elche side that has lost just once in six away matches this term.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.