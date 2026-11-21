Still unbeaten in the 2026-27 Champions League, Arsenal seek their fourth win from five league phase matches when they welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

Mikel Arteta's men returned to winning ways on the continent on matchday four with a hard-fought 2-1 success at Slavia Prague, leaving them third in the Champions League rankings behind perfect Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners' only minor blip in Europe so far was a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich, and they were held to the same scoreline by Newcastle United in Saturday's Premier League clash, while also leaving with a major new fitness concern.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the visit of Dortmund, who have nine points from their opening four Champions League matches.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: Unknown

After a seemingly innocuous coming together with Newcastle's Will Osula on Saturday, Arsenal number one David Raya was worryingly taken off in some pain with a shoulder injury.

The Spaniard will undergo an MRI scan on Monday to determine the severity of the issue, but there is next to no chance that he will be able to face Dortmund.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Quad

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Manchester United)

Arteta recently admitted that Bukayo Saka would likely need eight weeks to recover from the quad injury he sustained against Bayern Munich, meaning that the Englishman is unlikely to return until just before Christmas.

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Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Manchester United)

Likewise, Martin Zubimendi is expected to be out until mid-December with the moderate hamstring injury he picked up in Spain's 3-2 Nations League loss to England earlier this month.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for the visit of Dortmund.