Today's Serie A predictions include Juventus at home to Venezia, as well as title-contending Inter Milan travelling to Atalanta.

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Set to clash in Serie A's Sunday lunchtime slot, fallen giants Juventus and promoted strugglers Venezia will meet in Turin this weekend.

Having limped into the international break, Juve currently trail Italy's top six, while their Venetian visitors are stuck inside the drop zone despite finally posting a second win of the season.

We say: Juventus 2-0 Venezia

The pressure is all on Juventus, who have consistently frittered away points with weak defending and wayward finishing.

Even so, the hosts should have too much nous and skill for a Venezia side that face an improbable fight for survival.

> Juventus vs. Venezia preview

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Aiming to pick up where they left off before the break, Bologna will host Serie A's bottom side when Udinese visit Stadio Dall'Ara on Sunday.

After a sticky start, both clubs have already changed coaches, and the Rossoblu's new boss has sparked a surge up the standings.

We say: Bologna 2-2 Udinese

Bologna may be in fine form but they tend to falter on home turf, while Udinese are struggling to pick up points anywhere.

Only Sassuolo have conceded more goals than the Friulani, and the Rossoblu have kept just a single clean sheet, so a score-draw could be on the cards.

> Bologna vs. Udinese preview

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Roberto D'Aversa's Sassuolo tenure begins against Genoa on Sunday, with the Neroverdi in danger of slipping into the relegation zone.

The matchday 12 encounter pits two sides separated by four places in the Serie A table, with the higher-ranked Rossoblu chasing a fifth consecutive victory in this fixture.

We say: Sassuolo 0-2 Genoa

Sassuolo's injury doubts complicate D'Aversa's first assignment, particularly with Berardi and Adzic potentially unavailable to bolster an attack already struggling to compensate for the team's defensive frailties.

Genoa arrive with fewer fitness concerns and a confident Osmajic, suggesting that De Rossi's men can secure a fifth successive victory over the Neroverdi.

> Sassuolo vs. Genoa preview

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After winning four of their last five Serie A matches, AC Milan will welcome promoted surprise package Frosinone to San Siro on Sunday.

While Milan inched into the top four before international football intervened, a famous win would see the Canarini move within one point of their hosts.

Both teams take a progressive approach, so it could be a wide-open contest at San Siro.

With more established stars and a much stronger bench, Milan should overcome their defensive frailties and ultimately come out on top.

> AC Milan vs. Frosinone preview

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Serie A's Sunday night showdown will see a battle of the Nerazzurri, as Atalanta BC welcome Inter Milan to Bergamo.

When the black-and-blue pair go toe to toe once again, the hosts hope to finally end an eight-year wait for victory over their regional rivals.

We say: Atalanta BC 1-3 Inter Milan

Inter have attempted the most shots in Serie A this season, they last failed to score in March, and their prolific talisman is set to make his long-awaited comeback.

That could mean trouble for Atalanta's fragile defence, so the hosts will suffer yet another defeat to their Nerazzurro neighbours.

> Atalanta BC vs. Inter Milan preview