Looking to extend their perfect record in the Champions League campaign, Real Madrid welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night for Matchday Five of the league phase.

Los Blancos, who have won each of their four continental outings this term, have now recorded victories in nine games in a row across all competitions, most recently coming from behind to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 on Saturday to remain second in the La Liga table.

Bernardo Silva and Aurelien Tchouameni were both available after fitness concerns during the international break, while Vinicius Junior returned from his four-match ban, though Mourinho still has several players unavailable through injury.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with PSV, who travel to the Spanish capital with four points from their opening four Champions League matches.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo continues his recovery from an ACL injury and has yet to return to first-team training, with the Brazil international not expected to be back until the start of 2027.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Ferland Mendy had been expected to return against Celta Vigo but was left out of the squad as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury.

The Frenchman is also ineligible to feature against PSV on Tuesday after being omitted from Real Madrid's Champions League squad for the league phase.

Raul Asencio

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: Unknown

Raul Asencio underwent surgery for a stress fracture in his right tibia on October 1 and has made encouraging progress in his recovery, having returned to grass training and ball work.

However, Tuesday's clash with PSV is expected to come too soon for the Spanish defender.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no suspended players for this match.