Today's La Liga predictions include a mouth-watering Camp Nou meeting between Barcelona and Villarreal, in addition to Getafe's 8pm kick-off against Atletico Madrid.

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

Barcelona will aim to post their 12th La Liga victory of the 2026-27 campaign when they resume their season at home to Villarreal on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan giants did a league double over Villarreal last season, but each of the Yellow Submarine's last four successes over Barcelona have come on their travels.

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Villarreal

Villarreal have enjoyed some recent away success over Barcelona and are capable of making this an uncomfortable match for the Catalan giants, but we are expecting Flick's team to navigate their way to another three points.

> Barcelona vs. Villarreal

© Imago

Both Racing de Santander and Real Sociedad will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they lock horns on Sunday afternoon.

Real Sociedad lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides 49 wins to 34, while the Basque outfit have triumphed in the last three meetings.

We say: Racing de Santander 1-1 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have lost three of their six away league matches this season, while Racing have been solid at home, so we are struggling to back a victory for the visitors and have instead settled on a low-scoring draw.

> Racing de Santander vs. Real Sociedad

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Malaga's search for their first victory of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign will continue on Sunday, when they head to Estadio El Sadar to tackle Osasuna.

The White and Sky Blues are the only team in Spain's top flight yet to triumph this term, and they are in danger of becoming cut adrift at the bottom of the La Liga table.

We say: Osasuna 1-1 Malaga

We are expecting Malaga's winless run to continue this weekend, but the visitors have enough quality to secure a share of the spoils against an inconsistent Osasuna.

> Osasuna vs. Malaga

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Atletico Madrid will be aiming to avoid a third straight defeat in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign against Getafe on Sunday.

This is a fixture that has been played on 47 occasions throughout history, with Atletico comfortably leading the overall head-to-head record 32 victories to Getafe's five.

We say: Getafe 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Getafe have found it difficult to score this season, so we are backing Atletico to keep a clean sheet in a much-needed victory on Sunday.

> Getafe vs. Atletico Madrid