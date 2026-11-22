Today's Premier League predictions include Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge of Manchester United against Liverpool, and Brighton & Hove Albion's trip to Hull City.

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Brighton & Hove Albion travel to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City in Sunday's gameweek 11 contest, marking the teams' first-ever Premier League meeting.

The top flight's leading scorers occupy unfamiliar territory in second place, five points behind Arsenal, and Fabian Hurzeler's men are favourites to beat a Hull side without a victory in any competition since late August.

We say: Hull City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Hull have remained competitive throughout their prolonged winless run, with their recent narrow defeat at Arsenal demonstrating that overcoming the Tigers requires patience.

Brighton have already shown they can prevail in tight away contests by winning at Man City, and Gross's creativity could provide the decisive contribution in another controlled success.

> Hull vs. Brighton preview

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The latest in an ever-growing line of Manchester United managerial eras commences in blockbuster fashion on Sunday, when Pochettino's Red Devils take on old rivals Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.

The Argentine inherits a dispirited squad who entered the international break in the relegation zone, 10 points and 14 places worse off than their Champions League-chasing hosts.

We say: Liverpool 2-1 Manchester United

Liverpool have not been firing on all cylinders at Anfield yet this season, and the famed new manager bounce on Man Utd's end adds another layer of complexity to one of English football's most historic rivalries.

However, Pochettino cannot fix the Red Devils' dreary defence in a matter of days, so Liverpool's fearsome front four have our backing to make the Argentine's Premier League homecoming a miserable one.

> Liverpool vs. Manchester United preview