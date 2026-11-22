Today's Ligue 1 predictions include Marseille at home to struggling Le Mans, as well as early-season title contenders Paris FC welcoming second-bottom Angers to the capital.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Third-placed Paris FC welcome Angers to the Stade Jean Bouin in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with kick-off at 3pm local time.

The hosts have won four and drawn one of their five home league games, while the visitors are winless in five and sit 17th after Troyes beat Le Havre 3-1 on Friday.

We say: Paris FC 2-0 Angers

Paris FC have scored 12 goals in five home league matches while Angers have conceded 14 in their last five, and that gap in output makes a home win the logical outcome.

Sinayoko decided the last two league wins, with two goals against Monaco and the winner at Auxerre, and an Angers back line without Lefort will have to deal with him for 90 minutes.

The counter-argument is that Angers beat Paris FC 1-0 in August 2025 and held them 0-0 at Jean Bouin in January, and that Rosenior’s side needed until the 63rd minute to break down a 5-4-1 Auxerre.

Those meetings, however, came when Gilli was still in the Paris FC dugout, and this Angers side has been opened up repeatedly at Brest and Marseille and has scored only three goals in five games.

Lopes should keep the margin respectable, but a side that has failed to score in five of 10 league games is more likely to be shut out than to find a way past Kevin Trapp.

> Paris FC vs. Angers preview

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Lorient will aim to extend a superb run against their Breton neighbours Rennes, who make the short trip to the Stade du Moustoir on Sunday afternoon.

Sitting 10th in the Ligue 1 table on 15 points from 10 outings (W4, D3, L3), the hosts trail the eighth-placed visitors by a single point, with the Red and Blacks themselves just one adrift of sixth-placed Nice.

We say: Lorient 1-1 Rennes

A watertight rearguard and a fine record in this derby should leave Dujeux’s men brimming with confidence, particularly after that encouraging success on the road at Le Havre.

However, Rennes carry far greater attacking quality, and Lepaul’s return could help them end a losing streak away from home, even if a share of the spoils looks likelier than a full haul.

> Lorient vs. Rennes preview

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

Marseille welcome Le Mans to the Stade Velodrome on Sunday evening for round 11 of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign.

In their previous league outing, Les Olympiens claimed a commendable 2-1 victory over Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, while Les Manceaux scored late against Monaco on home soil to salvage a point.

We say: Marseille 4-1 Le Mans

Having emphatically bounced back from their early season woes, Marseille will be confident that they can beat any opponent they come up against and continue their impressive rise up the table.

Although Le Mans will be desperate to turn around their poor form, we believe the hosts will be far too strong and are backing them to close the gap on the teams above by posting a convincing victory at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday evening.

> Marseille vs. Le Mans preview