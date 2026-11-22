Arsenal face an anxious wait over the fitness of first-choice goalkeeper David Raya after the Spaniard suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Newcastle United.

The 31-year-old looked in noticeable discomfort before being forced off in the 69th minute at St James' Park, leaving deputy Kepa Arrizabalaga to see out the closing stages.

Mikel Arteta's side had initially taken control through Eberechi Eze's first-half opener before quickfire strikes from Harvey Barnes and Malick Thiaw turned the contest on its head after the interval.

Noni Madueke eventually struck a 78th-minute equaliser to rescue a share of the spoils and move the Gunners six points clear at the summit, yet Raya's premature exit overshadowed the comeback.

Arteta confirms MRI scan for injured Raya

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Speaking after the full-time whistle, Arteta viewed the result as two points dropped rather than one gained and admitted his goalkeeper's setback is a genuine concern.

"Unfortunately, he had to come off, which is not good news," the Arsenal manager said via Arsenal Insider. "He will have an MRI assessment tomorrow, but at the moment I don't know."

Raya's availability is now in serious doubt ahead of a pivotal week at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal hosting Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday before welcoming title rivals Manchester City on November 29.

Should the scan confirm a spell on the sidelines, Arrizabalaga will be thrust into the starting lineup for two of the club's most demanding fixtures of the campaign.

How badly could Raya absence derail Arsenal?

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The three-time Premier League Golden Glove winner has made 32, 38 and 37 league appearances across the past three seasons, and any lengthy absence could be detrimental, despite Arsenal's broader sturdiness out of possession.

Former Premier League midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes losing Raya for any extended period would represent a seismic blow to Arsenal's title defence.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, the pundit labelled the Spaniard the best goalkeeper in the English top flight and questioned whether his deputy can match those lofty standards.

"David Raya is the one player that is irreplaceable in that Arsenal team," Redknapp said.

"Kepa Arrizabalaga is not up to the level of him – I think he struggles in the Premier League – he's now going to have to play some games. That's going to be difficult for him."

Redknapp added that Raya's absence will change everything for the Gunners in the short term, leaving Arteta desperately hoping Sunday's scan delivers encouraging news.