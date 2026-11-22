Hull City must enter the January transfer window for a "different level" of player to be sure of Premier League survival, ex-Tigers striker Mark Hateley has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Sergej Jakirovic's side return to action on Sunday at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, seeking to snap a miserable nine-match winless run across all competitions.

Hull kicked off the 2026-27 campaign with three straight wins over Manchester United, Stoke City and Coventry City in the EFL Cup and Premier League, but Jakirovic's men have since lost four and drawn five, slipping into the bottom half of the Premier League table in the process.

Nevertheless, the Tigers went into the international break three points clear of Man United in the drop zone, and they are yet to lose a Premier League home game in the 2026-27 season, drawing each of their last four at the MKM Stadium.

Therefore, Hateley - who represented Hull in the 1997-98 season - has predicted that the Tigers will stay up, although he believes that winter investment is necessary to put more wins on the board.

Hull vs. Brighton: Tigers need "different level of player" in January

© Imago / IPS

“I think Hull can still survive," Hateley said. "They've got players who won't lose games. They'll draw a lot of games; will that be enough to keep you up? I think so, because then they'll start to pick up the 1-0 wins.

“But the January window will tell Hull City supporters whether they're here for the long haul: ownership and all that. That's when you'll find out whether you're going up or down.

“If they're there or thereabouts, which I think they will be, they proved at the start of the season that they can get results. They have to find that again and then bring in a different level of player in January to drag that sort of performance out of the rest, because when you've got better players in, your game becomes better automatically.

“Hull aren't in as precarious a position as Coventry. I think Coventry need more than one or two players to bolster them, so for them it's head down, work hard and try to find results. Hull are in a different situation and can get victories.”

Which players can Hull sign in January?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

After winning the so-called 'richest game in football' - the Championship playoff final - Hull inevitably embarked on a massive summer spending spree, bringing in no fewer than 17 new players.

However, the Tigers have also been beset by injuries during the early stages of the 2026-27 season, and no fewer than seven players could miss Sunday's visit of Brighton.

While Hull are expected to conduct far less business in January, the club have still been linked with a handful of players, most notably Birmingham City centre-back Phil Neumann.

Deportivo winger Yeremay Hernandez and Monza midfielder Mathis Mout have also been mentioned as possible targets for the Tigers.

Mark Hateley was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of London.Bet.