Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to go head-to-head in the race to sign Freiburg forward Igor Matanovic during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old joined Freiburg in the summer of 2025 and has since made 64 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

The Croatian enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, registering 15 goals in all competitions, and has already found the net eight times in 2026-27, including five strikes in the Bundesliga.

Man Utd have been linked with a move for Matanovic in recent weeks, although Arsenal and Chelsea are also understood to be monitoring his situation.

Man Utd, Tottenham eye move for Igor Matanovic?

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According to a fresh report from iNews, Tottenham have now joined the pursuit of Matanovic, with Roberto De Zerbi keen to bolster his attacking options ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Man Utd are also reportedly firmly in the running for the Croatian international, although Freiburg are expected to demand a fee in the region of £50m before sanctioning his departure.

Spurs, meanwhile, could make room for a new centre-forward by offloading Richarlison in January, with the club reportedly prepared to accept an offer of around £10m as Turkish outfit Trabzonspor continue to retain an interest in the Brazilian.

Pochettino would also welcome the arrival of another forward to provide competition and support for Benjamin Sesko, particularly with Joshua Zirkzee potentially heading for the exit after managing just 89 minutes of Premier League action this season.

Although Matanovic is understood to have attracted interest from clubs in other leagues, reports suggest that the Freiburg striker would favour a move to the Premier League should the opportunity arise.

Who else could Tottenham target in January?

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

After enduring a nightmare start to the campaign, De Zerbi's side have shown signs of a considerable revival and have climbed to ninth in the Premier League table, giving the Italian some encouragement ahead of the January window.

Strengthening the centre-forward department remains a priority for Spurs, who have also been linked with Bournemouth youngster Eli Junior Kroupi, although they could face stiff competition from Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona for his signature.

Endrick is another name who could attract interest from Premier League clubs after struggling to make a significant impression under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, although any potential move is more likely to materialise in the form of a loan deal.