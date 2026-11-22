Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas is reportedly expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Tsimikas became only the second Greek player to represent the Reds when he joined the club in the summer of 2020, having been signed by then-manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 30-year-old has made 124 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions but has never been able to establish himself as a regular starter.

Tsimikas spent last season on loan at AS Roma before returning to his parent club in the summer, where he has once again found himself playing second fiddle to Milos Kerkez.

Kostas Tsimikas set for Liverpool exit?

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The left-back has made just one start in the Premier League this season, with a further three appearances coming off the bench as Kerkez has enjoyed the majority of opportunities.

However, Tsimikas has featured more regularly in cup competitions, making three Champions League starts this season and one appearance in the EFL Cup.

According to Greek journalist Ilias Kallonas of Sport24, Tsimikas to expected to leave Liverpool after the end of the current campaign.

The defender's contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season, and there is reportedly little to no chance of him being offered a new deal.

Kostas Tsimikas replacement: Why could Liverpool sign?

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With Tsimikas seemingly destined to leave Liverpool, it will be interesting to see how the club approach the transfer market in their search for a replacement.

The Reds could target an established Premier League left-back to provide competition for Kerkez, or they may opt to invest in a younger player with considerable potential.

It has been reported that Liverpool and Arsenal are tracking New England Revolution defender Peyton Miller, who could be in line for an eye-catching move to a major European club in the future.

Scouts from Chelsea and both Manchester clubs have also been regular visitors to watch the youngster, who is under a long-term contract with the Revolution until 2030.