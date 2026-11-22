Manchester United are reportedly set to be without Marcus Rashford for their upcoming Premier League showdown against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into one of English football's fiercest fixtures sitting 18th in the Premier League table, with Mauricio Pochettino preparing to take charge of his first game since replacing the sacked Michael Carrick.

The Argentine faces a daunting introduction to life at Old Trafford, having won just three of his previous 19 managerial encounters with Liverpool.

Man Utd injury news: Latest on Marcus Rashford

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Rashford has been reintegrated into the Manchester United squad after Barcelona opted against making his loan move permanent.

The England international has made six Premier League appearances this season but is yet to find the net or register an assist, leaving him short of the influence expected from a player of his calibre.

The 29-year-old featured in United's 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, but has reportedly been struggling with a hip problem ever since.

According to the Evening Standard, Rashford had been hoping to recover in time for Sunday's showdown, but he is now expected to miss the trip to Anfield, dealing Pochettino another setback ahead of his managerial debut.

Liverpool vs Man Utd: Other injury news

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Pochettino is also expected to be without several other important players, with Carlos Baleba, Benjamin Sesko and Manuel Ugarte still sidelined ahead of Sunday's contest.

Left-back Luke Shaw remains unavailable, while goalkeeper Karl Darlow has also been contending with an injury.

There is some encouraging news for the new United boss, however, with Harry Maguire and Patrick Dorgu returning to training and expected to be included in the matchday squad, while Lisandro Martinez is also back in contention after serving his suspension.

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola has received a timely quadruple boost, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Jeremie Frimpong all expected to be available after overcoming fitness concerns.

Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni have also returned to training, although neither is expected to feature against United, while Hugo Ekitike remains unavailable.