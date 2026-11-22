Real Madrid striker Carlos Espi has emerged as Europe's most prolific substitute this season, with his latest match-winning intervention prompting Jose Mourinho to explain why the 21-year-old remains such an effective weapon from the bench.

The Spaniard scored the decisive goal in Saturday's 2-1 comeback victory over Celta Vigo, taking his tally to four goals in all competitions without making a single start. No substitute across Europe's five major leagues has scored more this season when domestic and European competitions are combined.

His remarkable efficiency has become increasingly important to Mourinho, whose side needed another late rescue act after falling behind at the Santiago Bernabeu. Yet despite Espi's growing influence, the Portuguese manager believes the forward's particular qualities are better suited to certain situations than to Madrid's usual starting system.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho praised his young striker's attitude and penalty-box instincts, while acknowledging that his current role presents an unusual challenge for a player consistently delivering decisive contributions.

4️⃣ goles de Carlos Espí con Real Madrid que han significado el triunfo... ? ? @HBOMaxLat: https://t.co/JQG7BTvG44 #BenditaChampions | #TNTSportsEnHBOMax https://t.co/5wCmMv8agy — TNT Sports México (@tntsportsmex) November 21, 2026

Four goals without a start underline Espi's exceptional impact

Madrid's victory against Celta offered another demonstration of why Espi has become such a valuable alternative to Kylian Mbappe.

The visitors took the lead through Pablo Duran after six minutes, and Madrid's difficulties deepened when Mbappe fired a first-half penalty over the crossbar. Mourinho introduced Vinicius Junior after the interval, with the Brazilian helping transform the hosts' attacking performance.

Vinicius initiated the move that allowed Jude Bellingham to equalise in the 66th minute, combining with Mbappe before the England midfielder finished from inside the penalty area. With the game still level heading into the closing stages, Espi delivered the decisive contribution.

The youngster attacked a Vinicius cross in the 85th minute and saw his header saved by Ionut Radu, but reacted quickest to the rebound to put Madrid ahead.

It was his third winning goal in La Liga this season, following similarly decisive interventions against Espanyol in August and Elche in September. All three arrived after he had entered the pitch as a substitute, turning matches that were heading towards draws into victories.

Espi also scored during Madrid's dramatic 4-3 Champions League comeback against Roma in October, when Mourinho's side overturned a two-goal deficit in the closing minutes.

Those four goals have established the former Levante striker among Europe's most effective impact players, despite his limited opportunities. He has found the net with four of his six shots on target across those appearances, an extraordinary conversion rate that illustrates his ability to exploit the few chances he receives.

The £21m summer signing has already made a greater contribution than many might have anticipated when he arrived at the Bernabeu, particularly given the presence of Mbappe, Endrick and several other attacking options in Mourinho's squad.

His latest intervention also carried considerable significance in the title race. Madrid's victory moved them level with Barcelona on 33 points, although the Catalan club retained first place with a game in hand ahead of Sunday's encounter with Villarreal.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Mourinho explains why Espi remains behind Mbappe

While Espi's scoring record could strengthen calls for a starting opportunity, Mourinho believes his effectiveness is closely connected to the circumstances in which he enters matches.

"Some players have specific characteristics," the Real Madrid coach explained after the Celta victory. "I don't want to say that Carlos won't start, or that Carlos can't play 90 minutes, because he can."

Mourinho pointed to the difference between Madrid's usual attacking approach and Espi's more traditional centre-forward profile. His team generally favour combination play and attacking runs into space, whereas the Spaniard thrives when opponents retreat towards their own penalty area.

"He's a guy with great quality in the box, a guy who's good in the air, a guy who plays well with his back to goal," Mourinho added, praising the striker's movement towards both posts.

The manager believes Espi becomes particularly dangerous when Madrid sustain pressure against opponents defending deep, allowing him to attack crosses and second balls inside crowded penalty areas.

That explains why Mourinho has repeatedly introduced him during the closing stages of difficult matches, often accepting a less balanced formation to increase his team's attacking presence.

The Portuguese coach also addressed the possibility of partnering Espi with Mbappe from the start, explaining that such an arrangement would require the wide players to take on greater defensive responsibilities. With Madrid's current attacking personnel, he does not believe a conventional 4-4-2 would provide the necessary balance.

? José Mourinho: “Carlos Espí is happy to be at Real Madrid. He knows he has the respect of his teammates, his coach, the fans”. “I will give him a start, 90 minutes, more game time… it will happen”. https://t.co/m02tx9LnFB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 22, 2026

Nevertheless, Mourinho insisted that the forward's status is not permanent and expressed his desire to reward him with greater opportunities.

"Football history is full of players like him, and I believe he can be decisive without playing many minutes," he said.

The manager also praised Espi for accepting his role without demanding that Mbappe be dropped, describing a player who understands his position within the squad and is continuing to develop.

For his part, Espi appeared equally comfortable with that responsibility after Saturday's victory.

"I try to do what the manager asks of me. I'll make the most of every minute he gives me, and if I can help the team, even better," the striker told Real Madrid's official website.

With four goals already to his name and three league victories settled by his interventions, Espi has given Mourinho a compelling reason to consider him for a starting role.

However, the manager's explanation suggests that removing him from the bench would also mean sacrificing a specialist whose effectiveness has repeatedly rescued Madrid when their usual attacking approach has failed.