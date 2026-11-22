Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has insisted that he is not concerned by Real Madrid's progress under Jose Mourinho, although his comments have taken on added significance after the Spanish capital club drew level on points with their bitter rivals.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's La Liga encounter with Villarreal, Flick dismissed questions about Madrid's improvement and emphasised that Barcelona were focused entirely on maintaining their position at the top of the table. At the time of his press conference on Saturday, the Catalan giants held a three-point advantage over Mourinho's side.

However, that lead disappeared later in the evening when Real Madrid secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlos Espi's late winner lifted Los Blancos to 33 points, level with Barcelona, although Flick's team retain first place with a game in hand.

The sequence adds an intriguing dimension to Flick's remarks, made just hours before Madrid reduced the gap to zero. Barcelona now have an opportunity to restore their three-point advantage against Villarreal, but their manager's determination to ignore developments in the Spanish capital will be tested by an increasingly competitive title race.

Flick dismisses questions over Mourinho's Real Madrid improvement

Asked whether he had expected Real Madrid to improve so significantly under Mourinho, Flick declined to focus on the performances of Barcelona's biggest rivals.

"I don't care about Real Madrid. What they do is none of my business," the German said during his pre-match press conference, as reported by Brazilian outlet Trivela.

He explained that Barcelona's previous meeting with Madrid was already behind them and that his immediate priority was Sunday's home fixture against Villarreal.

"We are three points ahead of them and we want to maintain that position," Flick added. "That's what matters to us, not what Real Madrid are doing or how well they are playing."

Those comments were made before Madrid's victory over Celta and should not be interpreted as a response to Mourinho's latest result. Rather than criticising his Portuguese counterpart, Flick was attempting to shift attention towards Barcelona's own responsibilities in the title race.

The former Bayern Munich manager nevertheless acknowledged the improving standard of competition in La Liga, pointing to several teams capable of challenging the traditional dominance of Spain's two biggest clubs.

"There are also Atletico Madrid and Real Betis, who are having fantastic seasons. La Liga is very strong, that's the truth," he said when discussing Madrid's progress.

Flick was particularly complimentary about Villarreal, describing their head coach Inigo as an exceptional young manager with a promising future. His praise reflected the importance he attaches to Barcelona's next opponents, who could complicate the Catalans' efforts to maintain their advantage over Real Madrid.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Real Madrid's dramatic comeback increases pressure on Barcelona

While Flick was preparing his players for Villarreal, Mourinho's team faced a difficult evening against Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu.

The visitors made an excellent start, taking the lead through Pablo Duran after six minutes. Madrid then missed an opportunity to equalise before half time when Kylian Mbappe failed to convert a penalty, leaving the hosts facing the prospect of a damaging defeat.

Jude Bellingham eventually restored parity in the 66th minute, finishing from inside the penalty area after Mbappe had provided the final pass. Madrid continued to push for a winner and were rewarded when Espi struck in the closing stages, converting the rebound after his initial header had been saved.

The victory was particularly significant in the context of the title race. Mourinho's side had begun the weekend three points behind Barcelona, but their determination to recover from an early setback ensured that the leaders would enter Sunday's fixture without any points advantage.

Madrid have now collected 33 points from 13 league matches, while Barcelona have the same total after 12 games. Flick's men therefore remain in control of their own position, although they will need to overcome Villarreal to re-establish a three-point cushion.

Barcelona were already preparing for a demanding encounter against opponents capable of causing problems for the leading sides, with Flick facing several selection decisions ahead of the fixture. The Catalans are looking to record their 12th league victory of the campaign and preserve their position at the summit.

Flick's refusal to dwell on Madrid's progress is consistent with his emphasis on Barcelona's own performances. Yet Saturday's result has removed their immediate margin for error, giving Sunday's meeting with Villarreal additional importance.

A victory would restore the three-point lead that Flick was referring to during his press conference. Anything less would leave Barcelona and Mourinho's Madrid separated by little or nothing at the top of La Liga heading into the next round of fixtures.