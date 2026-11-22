Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior received glowing reviews from the Spanish media following his successful comeback against Celta Vigo on Saturday evening.

The Brazil international returned from a four-game La Liga suspension as Real Madrid overcame Celta Vigo 2-1 at the Bernabeu, although he was snubbed from the first whistle by Jose Mourinho.

The Blancos boss sided with Yan Diomande on the left-hand side, but with the score at 1-0 to Celta Vigo in the 57th minute, Mourinho introduced Vini Jr in place of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 26-year-old helped to inspire a second-half Real Madrid comeback, as Jude Bellingham and Carlos Espi struck to extend the hosts' top-flight winning run to six matches and draw level on points with Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.

Vinicius did not register a goal or assist on Saturday, but he made a driving run to claim a pre-assist for Bellingham's goal and delivered the cross that led to Espi's winner; the latter's first header was saved before he poked home the rebound.

In total, the attacker created two big chances, drew two fouls and made nine progressive carries during his 33-minute cameo, and his exploits were recognised by the press.

What did the Spanish media say about Vini Jr in Real Madrid win?

© Iconsport / DeFodi images

Eldesmarque awarded Vini Jr a 9/10, claiming that the South American 'redeemed himself' following his sending-off against Villarreal, while AS led with the headline 'Vinicius is back'.

Mundo Deportivo, meanwhile, stated that the Real Madrid winger is now showing 'signs of life' again, and his stellar cameo gives Blancos fans a 'glimmer of hope' that he can return to his former glories.

Relevo also described Vini Jr as 'revitalised' and hailed his burgeoning relationship with Espi, while Madrid-focused website La Galerna labelled him 'outstanding' and 'effervescent'.

Will Vini Jr return to Real Madrid XI against PSV?

© Iconsport / Zuma

Vinicius's eye-catching comeback performance has inevitably sparked debate about whether the attacker will be brought back into the starting lineup for Tuesday's Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven at the Bernabeu.

Vini Jr has started all four of Real Madrid's UCL games in 2026-27 so far, but he is yet to provide a goal or assist and has also failed to complete the full 90 in any of them.

Mourinho was asked about the prospect of Vinicius returning to the first XI in midweek, but the self-professed "bad boy" issued a spiky response to the question.

"I said yesterday, either from the bench or in the starting lineup. So you don't ask me the question on Monday and so you don't have so much to talk about for the next couple of days, I'm going to be a bad boy and end this story now. Starting Tuesday," Mourinho told reporters.

Vini Jr has provided just one goal and three assists in 13 Real Madrid appearances this season, and he has now gone seven games without scoring or setting up a teammate.