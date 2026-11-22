Starting the second half of this season’s league phase, surprise package Como and struggling AEK Athens will meet in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Heading into their clash at Stadio Sinigaglia, the record-breaking debutants have emphatically won three of their first four European fixtures, while their Greek visitors are in danger of elimination after losing three consecutive games.

Match preview

Como have made the continent sit up and take notice with their incredible Champions League exploits this season, which is all the more remarkable as they had never played in any UEFA competition before September.

Only promoted to Italy's top tier two years ago - and they were down in Serie D as recently as 2019 - the Lariani started strongly by sandwiching 4-1 home wins over RB Leipzig and Manchester United with a 3-2 defeat to Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

After their historic night against United, they stepped up another gear last time out, equalling the biggest margin of victory in the Champions League era by smashing Lens 9-1, with top scorer Tasos Douvikas helping himself to a hat-trick.

Incredibly, Como have racked up 19 goals from just four games so far - all but two from open play - and they have opened the scoring on each occasion.

Perhaps more pertinently, the little Lombardy club sit fourth in the table midway through this season’s league phase and are fancied for automatic qualification to the last 16, according to the best Champions League betting sites.

Almost inevitably, their six-match winning streak was halted soon after that ruthless destruction of Lens, as Cesc Fabregas saw his side beaten by Inter Milan once again.

Normal service was swiftly resumed on their return from the international break, as they beat Cagliari 2-0 at the Sinigaglia on Saturday, staying in touch with Inter and the two unbeaten Rome clubs in a wide-open title race.

© Iconsport / Kyriaki Tsimitaki / Alamy

While Como have a strong home record in Serie A and have won both their Champions League fixtures as hosts, AEK Athens are still winless on the road in UEFA's top competition.

To date, the Greek side have lost 12 and drawn five of their away games at Europe's elite level, which is a negative record since the Champions League began back in 1992.

This season alone, AEK have shipped eight goals on their travels, losing 3-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk and 5-1 to Manchester City.

Though they did beat Fiorentina in last term’s Conference League, en route to the quarter-finals, that is their lone win from 10 prior visits to Italy.

Back on home turf, Marko Nikolic’s men suffered an agonising 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid last time out, despite twice taking the lead through Aboubakary Koita and Stavros Pilios.

Beaten by Federico Valverde’s stoppage time strike in Athens, they have picked up no points since kicking off with a 1-0 victory over LASK, leaving them 29th in the Champions League table - inside the elimination zone.

AEK responded to that heartbreak by posting back-to-back domestic wins, but they still trail leaders and city rivals Panathinaikos by four points in the Greek Superleague standings.

Como Champions League form:

Como form (all competitions):

AEK Athens Champions League form:

AEK Athens form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Spada/LaPresse

Como striker Moise Kean recently suffered another setback in his recovery from a longstanding tibia problem, and he could be sidelined for several more weeks.

Fabregas is also missing three injured wingers - Jayden Addai, Assane Diao and Jesus Rodriguez - but everyone else should be available on Tuesday evening.

Manchester United target Nico Paz has the most goal involvements in this season’s Champions League; eight is the best tally for any Italian club after four games since Samuel Eto’o incredibly registered 10 for Inter 16 years ago.

Now set to meet some of his international teammates, Douvikas is the competition’s top scorer with six goals so far, leaving him one away from the Greek record held by Vangelis Pavlidis for a single campaign.

Left-back Pilios is AEK’s leading marksman with two, but Barnabas Varga and ex-Milan striker Luka Jovic should spearhead the visitors’ attack.

Varga recently returned to action following a layoff, scoring for Hungary in the UEFA Nations League last week, but fellow forwards Zine and Oleksandr Zubkov are still injured.

Koita - who scored the winner against Kalamata on Saturday - was sent off at the end of the loss to Real Madrid and must serve a two-match ban.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Couto, Chalobah, Ramon, Valle; Perrone, Milla; Da Cunha, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

AEK Athens possible starting lineup:

Brignoli; Rota, Moukoudi, Relvas, Pilios; Majer, Arriaga, Kairinen, Mantalos; Jovic, Vargas

We say: Como 3-1 AEK Athens

In this free-scoring edition of the Champions League, goals are surely guaranteed at Stadio Sinigaglia. Only Lens have conceded more than AEK's 11 since matchday one, while Como average over three per game across all competitions.

The hosts will win again, keeping them in the mix for a top-eight finish and leaving their visitors facing another early exit.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.