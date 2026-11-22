Middlesbrough play host to Swansea City on Tuesday night looking to strengthen their position at the top of the Championship table.

Although the Welsh side make the trip to the Riverside Stadium sitting in eighth position, they only trail their next opponents by five points.

Match preview

After a frustrating end to the fschedule before the November international break, Middlesbrough needed to use the enforced rest to reset and hope for the return of leading marksman Will Lankshear.

Encouragingly for Kim Hellberg, Boro recorded a 2-0 win over Bristol City on Saturday with their star player only being required to play 13 minutes from the substitutes' bench.

Previously, Boro had suffered a 2-0 defeat at Wrexham and were held to a goalless draw at struggling Watford when Lankshear was sidelined through injury.

Despite winning just three of their last six matches, Boro sit in top spot, helped by an eight-game unbeaten run at the Riverside Stadium.

However, Hellberg has witnessed his team concede nine times across those fixtures, something which will only encourage their opponents.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Swansea are still searching for a replacement for Vitor Matos, who has made the decision to leave for Strasbourg.

Club legend Ashley Williams is leading a four-strong interim management team, and it has already been confirmed that they will remain at the helm for this contest.

A 2-2 draw at home to fifth-placed West Bromwich Albion will be viewed as a solid result, particularly when the Baggies missed a penalty in that fixture.

Nevertheless, despite Swansea having the chance to move to within two points of the leaders, they have accumulated just four points from their last six matches.

Furthermore, they are currently on a three-game losing streak on their travels, conceding 10 times in the process.

Middlesbrough Championship form:

Swansea City Championship form:

Team News

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Middlesbrough boss Hellberg must decide whether to hand a recall to Lankshear after he came through his substitute appearance against Bristol City unscathed.

Myles Peart-Harris is an alternative to Riley McGree, but Hellberg may be against making many alterations for this contest.

Alfie Jones and Rokas Pukstas remain on the sidelines through injury.

Williams could decide to freshen up his Swansea XI by introducing Josh Key, Stephen Eustaquio and Zan Vipotnik.

Marko Stamenic continues to serve a three-match ban, while Josh Tymon joins him on the sidelines with a one-game ban for five yellow cards.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Brittain, Phillips, Malanda, Arfsten; Berhalter, Morris; Cozier-Duberry, McGree, Conway; Lankshear

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Lissah, Cabango, Welsh, Key; Just, Fulton, Eustaquio; Yeo, Vipotnik, Eom

We say: Middlesbrough 3-1 Swansea City

With the current uncertainty at Swansea, they may view this contest as a free hit, essentially leading them to attack for all three points. However, we are backing Boro to record yet another home win and continue to build an advantage at the top of the standings.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.